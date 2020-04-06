Bulls named NA3HL "Organization of the Year"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a landmark season for the North Iowa Bulls, the franchise received one final honor.

Last week, the Bulls were named the NA3HL Organization of the Year, for the fourth time in franchise history.

“This recognition is the result of our dedicated front office staff, coaches, players and every single fan and community supporter who has contributed to making the North Iowa Bulls an elite organization," Bulls owner Alberto Fernandez said. "This is more than just an award for our team. It is an award we share with the entire North Iowa community.”

The Bulls finished the season with a 38-7-2 record, and won the team's seventh division championship in its nine year existence. The team did not get a chance to play for a Fraser Cup, as the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In early January, the team moved into the new Mason City multipurpose arena, and averaged 1,585 fans per game.

"I’d like to thank the Bulls ownership, our players, staff, volunteers and the entire North Iowa community for their support,” Bulls head coach Todd Sanden said. “They made this recognition possible.”

The franchises four "Organization of the Year" awards are the most of any team in the NA3HL.

