Bulls maintain slight lead with weekend split

After taking a loss on Friday night and dropping out of first place in the NA3HL's West Division, the North Iowa Bulls had a chance to retake the top spot in the division with a win over the Granite City Lumberjacks a day later.

A little extra muscle and a whole lot of hustle put the Bulls back on top, with North Iowa taking a 2-0 win to split the weekend series.

It was the first time since the 2015-16 regular season that North Iowa has shut out the Lumberjacks – that year, the Bulls notched two wins over Granite City en route to their most recent national championship.

The Bulls' penalty-killing unit proved to be a key in the win, killing off all five of Granite City's man-advantages, including a five-minute charging call against Lucas Wahlin in the third period. Granite City killed two of the Bulls' three chances with the extra man.

The first of those was the one that they did not kill – it was costly, and it happened quickly. Off of a one-timer high in the zone from Justin Daly, a long rebound kicked out to Lucas Wahlin, who faked the putback and walked it in front of the net before slipping the puck in under Nate Johnston with 3:47 remaining in the first period.

