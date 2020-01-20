Bulls maintain slight lead with weekend split

After taking a loss on Friday night and dropping out of first place in the NA3HL's West Division, the North Iowa Bulls had a chance to retake the top spot in the division with a win over the Granite City Lumberjacks a day later.
A little extra muscle and a whole lot of hustle put the Bulls back on top, with North Iowa taking a 2-0 win to split the weekend series.
It was the first time since the 2015-16 regular season that North Iowa has shut out the Lumberjacks – that year, the Bulls notched two wins over Granite City en route to their most recent national championship.
The Bulls' penalty-killing unit proved to be a key in the win, killing off all five of Granite City's man-advantages, including a five-minute charging call against Lucas Wahlin in the third period. Granite City killed two of the Bulls' three chances with the extra man.
The first of those was the one that they did not kill – it was costly, and it happened quickly. Off of a one-timer high in the zone from Justin Daly, a long rebound kicked out to Lucas Wahlin, who faked the putback and walked it in front of the net before slipping the puck in under Nate Johnston with 3:47 remaining in the first period.
Granite City came up empty on two power play chances in the second period, and the Bulls notched another one with the extra attacker early in the third. With a penalty on hold against Josh Baker for tripping, Jac Triemert grabbed the puck just above the goal line and whipped it toward the net. The tough-angle try beat Johnston low at the 2:57 mark of the third period for the 2-0 lead.
That shot was one of only three that found the Lumberjacks' net in the final period. Bailey Huber faced two of them, entering the game after Wahlin's collision with Johnston just past the five-minute mark of the third period.
Johnston, however, took his first loss of the season after starting the year with 14 straight wins, making 11 saves in the defeat. Evan Babekuhl made 21 saves to earn his fourth shutout of the year and move to 10-2-0-0 on the season.
The Bulls ran their record to 27-5-2-0 on the year, while Granite City fell to 28-6-0-0, sliding two points and a few percentage points behind North Iowa for the top spot in the West.
The Bulls' perfect power play mark moved them past Coulee Region once again for the top penalty-killing spot in the league, and the 36 percent mark on the power play remains in the circuit's top-five.
New Ulm will visit the Mason City Multipurpose Arena for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday night.
