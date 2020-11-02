Bryce McDonough has big day at state meet

Unlike other runners that saw their times drop because of the wind and hilly course, McDonough thrived at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. In his second consecutive run at state, McDonough improved his time by nearly a minute, and moved up 59 spots after finishing last year in 73rd place, with a time of 17:58.4

The presence of his teammates this time around helped McDonough deal with the anxiety of the big race. Instead of crowding up to the starting box with runners he didn’t know, he got to compete alongside the people he has supported and run with all season long.

“Last year, I was very nervous and very jumpy,” McDonough said. “Right when I woke up last year, I was jumpy and really wanting to run. But this year, I stayed calm and I was perserverant with how I did things, and not thinking of it as a big race. I was just thinking about it as another race.”

As the only runner on the Central Springs’ squad that has run at state before, head coach Michael Pettengill looked to McDonough for leadership this time around. Aside from the McDonough twins, the Panthers boys' team is made up of juniors Jordan Ryner, Ben Regen, and Spencer Beyer, along with freshmen Blake Barker and Carter Lanphere.

