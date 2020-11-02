Bryce McDonough has big day at state meet

Bryce McDonough gave it everything he had on Saturday at Fort Dodge, and maybe a little more.
After the Class 1A state championship cross country meet, the Central Springs’ junior sat on the ground outside the Panthers’ team tent, exhausted.
McDonough had just run the best race of his career on Iowa’s biggest stage, with a 14th place finish, and a personal record time of 16:59.1. Several hours after the race, McDonough said he was finally feeling better, but had pushed himself so hard that he couldn’t feel his legs right away and his dinner of a six-inch Subway sandwich did not stay with him for long.
“Your body definitely feels it,” McDonough said. “You hurt pretty bad, but it was all for a good cause in the end.”
McDonough was the top overall finisher for the Panthers, who ran at state as a team for the first time in team history. His twin brother, Clayton, was second for the Panthers at 18:12.2, good for a 60th place finish. McDonough also beat out his rival runner and good friend Riley Witt for the first time in their high school careers, as an visibly exhausted Witt crossed the finish line 23rd, with a time of 17:28.9.
McDonough and Witt are close, they are both fiercely competitive, and the Panthers’ junior was thrilled to have finally come out on top in the biggest race of the year, in windy conditions that made things tough for nearly every competitor.
Unlike other runners that saw their times drop because of the wind and hilly course, McDonough thrived at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. In his second consecutive run at state, McDonough improved his time by nearly a minute, and moved up 59 spots after finishing last year in 73rd place, with a time of 17:58.4
The presence of his teammates this time around helped McDonough deal with the anxiety of the big race. Instead of crowding up to the starting box with runners he didn’t know, he got to compete alongside the people he has supported and run with all season long.
“Last year, I was very nervous and very jumpy,” McDonough said. “Right when I woke up last year, I was jumpy and really wanting to run. But this year, I stayed calm and I was perserverant with how I did things, and not thinking of it as a big race. I was just thinking about it as another race.”
As the only runner on the Central Springs’ squad that has run at state before, head coach Michael Pettengill looked to McDonough for leadership this time around. Aside from the McDonough twins, the Panthers boys' team is made up of juniors Jordan Ryner, Ben Regen, and Spencer Beyer, along with freshmen Blake Barker and Carter Lanphere.
With everyone returning next season, Pettengill is confident that state meet experience will be a big help for the team in 2021. This year, the team placed 16th overall, one spot behind Siouxland Christian, with 304 points
“I think it will motivate them to do well and compete next year,” Pettengill said. “Come to the stage wanting to compete, and not just be present.”
With one more year, McDonough has high hopes. As he rode back to Manly on Saturday evening, letting the life return to his weary legs, McDonough was already planning on how to get ready for next season.
"Moving forward, we are going to do more summer running. This past summer, we didn't run that much, but this year, we are really wanting to run more summer mileage. We're hoping to get a medal as a team ,or a plaque."
West Hancock's Leerar finishes cross country career at state meet
For Rachel Leerar and the West Hancock cross country program, Saturday was a long-awaited day. As the first West Hancock runner in recent memory to make it to the state meet, Leerar was thrilled to get to represent the Eagles on the big stage.
The Eagles' senior runner placed 81st overall at the Class 1A girls' state meet, with a time of 22:20.8, one spot behind Kenna Hemann of Newman Catholic.
"This is a completely different kind of race," Leerar said. "I've never ran in a race with this many people. They're always around you, you're passing them and they're passing you. It's insane, I've never run in that type of thing before."
Since Leerar joined the program her freshman year, the team has grown from just four runners to 16 this season.
Leerar became the Eagles' first runner since the school revived its cross country program in 2016 to qualify for the state cross country meet, and is hopeful that her appearance will help lead the team to greater success in the years to come.
"I think it will definitely help build it," Leerar said. "I came in and freshman year, I was a pretty average runner, I would say. To know that you can go from there, and work your way up to be a state qualifier, it definitely shows that anybody can do it. I think of myself as the average person with a little bit of determination, but it shows that you can do it, and I think that will give a lot of hope to our future runners."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
