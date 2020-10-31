Bryce McDonough finishes 14th overall at Class 1A state meet

West Fork senior Cail Weaver finished one spot in front of Rodning at 90th overall, with a time of 18:51.0.

Newman Catholic girls finish 14th in state team standings

The Newman Catholic girls finished 14th overall at the Class 1A state cross country meet, as the Knights made their first trip to Fort Dodge in three years.

Junior Maggie Mcbride was the top finisher for the Knights, finishing 63rd overall with a time of 21:59.5 Senior Lilly Stockberger, the only remaining runner on the girls' team that took part in its last state trip, was next with a 71st place finish and a time of 22:05.9

For Stockberger, the reward was just in being at the race again. After making the trip with her team her freshman season, the Knights' missed out on state her sophomore and junior year.

It meant a great deal to Stockberger to get to run at state again in her senior season.

"It was just so great," Stockberger said after the race. "My sophomore and junior year, when we didn't go, I was really bummed out about it. That facet that we were able to pick it up, and got here this year was really fun."