Bryce McDonough finishes 14th overall at Class 1A state meet

Central Springs' junior Bryce McDonough finished 14th overall at the Class 1A state cross country meet on Saturday, with a time of 16:59.1.
The time was nearly a full minute faster than McDonough's time at the state meet in 2019, when he finished in 75h place with a time of 17:58.4.
McDonough's rival and good friend Riley Witt of St. Ansgar finished 23rd with a time of 17:28.9. Witt appeared exhausted in the later part of the race, and struggled down the final stretch. It was the first time in their high school career that McDonough has beaten Witt in a race.
The Panthers' second finisher was Bryce's twin brother, Clayton McDonough. Clayton finished 60th overall with a time of 18:12.2.
As a team, the Panthers finished 16th with a team score of 304, as the program made its first ever appearance at the state championship race.
"I feel great," Central Springs' head coach Mike Pettengill said. "I feel like everybody competed to the best of their ability. It's a big meet. The stage that they are performing on, there is no race in the regular season that can prepare them for this."
The other area boys team that competed in the race was Newman Catholic. The Knights' finished 13th in the team standings, with a score of 296. The Knights' top finisher was sophomore Joey Ringo, who placed 52nd overall with a time of 18:04.2. Sophomore Ryan Kelly finished 76y at 18:30.8, while senior Caden Rodning took 91st place with a time of 18:51.5
West Fork senior Cail Weaver finished one spot in front of Rodning at 90th overall, with a time of 18:51.0.
Newman Catholic girls finish 14th in state team standings
The Newman Catholic girls finished 14th overall at the Class 1A state cross country meet, as the Knights made their first trip to Fort Dodge in three years.
Junior Maggie Mcbride was the top finisher for the Knights, finishing 63rd overall with a time of 21:59.5 Senior Lilly Stockberger, the only remaining runner on the girls' team that took part in its last state trip, was next with a 71st place finish and a time of 22:05.9
For Stockberger, the reward was just in being at the race again. After making the trip with her team her freshman season, the Knights' missed out on state her sophomore and junior year.
It meant a great deal to Stockberger to get to run at state again in her senior season.
"It was just so great," Stockberger said after the race. "My sophomore and junior year, when we didn't go, I was really bummed out about it. That facet that we were able to pick it up, and got here this year was really fun."
West Fork's Kacie Eisentrager finished 77th overall with a time of 22:15. Rachel Leerar from West Hancock right behind her, with a time of 22:20, and an 81st place finish.
Top 10- Class 1A boys
1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 15:52.2
2. Clay Pehl, Madrid, 16:21.4
3. Randy Jimenez, SE Warren, 16:31.3
4. Brady Millikin, Pekin, 16:33.3
5. Zach Dixon, Earlham, 16:37.8
6. Jayden Dickson, Earlham, 16:44.1
7. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 16:45.5
8. Gabe Soda, Madrid, 16:48.3
9. Stephen Flynn, Ogden, 16:51.4
10. Jason Renze, Madrid, 16:54
Area runners
14. Bryce McDonough, Central Springs, 16:59.1
23. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 17:28.952.
52. Joey Ringo, Newman Catholic, 18:04.2
60. Clayton McDonough, Central Springs, 18:12.2
76. Ryan Kelly, Newman Catholic, 18:30.8
90. Cail Weaver, West Fork, 18:51
91. Caden Rodning, Newman Catholic, 18:51.5
109. Jordan Ryner, Central Springs, 19:22.9
119. Matthew Craighton, Newman Catholic, 19:40.8
120. Eli Brinkley, Newman Catholic, 19:41.1
130. Bennett Suntken, Newman Catholic, 20:09.6
133. Ben Regan, Central Springs, 20:17.1
135. Matthew Henrich, Newman Catholic, 20:24.3
136. Carter Lanphere, Central Springs, 20:26.9
151. Spencer Beyer, Central Springs, 24:50.3
152. Blake Barker, Central Springs, 25:27.4
Team Standings
1. Madrid, 58 points
2. Earlham, 70 points.
Top 10- Class 1A girls
1. Haley Meyer, Kee, 19:11.3
2. Billie Wagner, South Winn, 19:19.8
3. Jalyssa Blazek, Turkey Valley, 19:30.5
4. Maddie Moline, Manson NW Webster
5. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 19:35.3
6. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 19:51
7. Addison Grady, Hudson, 19:53.3
8. Clare Kelly, Van Meter, 19:56.4
9. Rylee Sloss, ACGC, 19:57.5
10. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars, 10:05.9
Area Runners
63. Maggie McBride, Newman Catholic, 21:59.5
71. Lilly Stockerberger, Newman Catholic, 22:05.9
77. Kacie Eisentrager, West Fork, 22:15
80. Kenna Hemann, Newman Catholic, 22:16.5
81. Rachel Leerar, West Hancock, 22:20.8
104. Ella Petree, Newman Catholic, 22:55.1
108. Emma Weiner, Newman Catholic, 22:55.1
110. Grace Gabriel, Newman Catholic, 23:03.0
131. Baileigh Berding, Newman Catholic, 24:01
Team Standings
1. Hudson, 128 points
2. South Winn, 130 points
