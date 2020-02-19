Bryce Ball ready to showcase skills in major league camp

“Just from being in the big-league locker room, is not even on the same planet or galaxy in how things are run (in minor-league ball),” Ball said. “Minor league baseball is what I heard it was like, but I think it’s important to make the most out of it. The higher you go, the better you are treated. It’s plain and simple.”

For now, Ball gets to hang around with players that he has idolized for years. Players such as Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, and Nick Markakis are now his coworkers. When Ball watches those hitters do their work in the cage, or watches the pitchers throw in the bullpen, he realizes how lucky he is.

“Just to watch them work in the cage next to me is incredible,” Ball said. “These are some of the best players the game has to offer, and they’re right next to me standing and talking, which is great.”

Ball showed prodigious power from a young age. In his 2016 senior season at Newman Catholic, Ball hit 17 homers with 67 RBI, and finished the year hitting .520/.647/ 1.245. Seeing Ball make the leap from Class 1A to major league camp in just four short years has made the community at his high school very proud.