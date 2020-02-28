Bryce Ball earns nickname 'Drago' at major league camp

Former Newman Catholic and NIACC superstar Bryce Ball has already become a legend at Atlanta Braves spring training.

In a Thursday story from The Athletic, writer David O'Brien said that Ball's Braves teammates have started to call him "Drago," for his resemblance to the villainous Russian boxer from "Rocky IV" and also "Ball Bunyan" because of his massive 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame and ability to hit massive home runs.

In anticipation of the National League possibly adopting the Designated Hitter as part of the next collective bargaining agreement, Ball is already being thought of as a Braves future DH option, and could possibly take over at first base for Freddie Freeman in the next couple of years.

Ball hit 17 home runs and drove in 52 runs in 62 games last season, split between Rookie ball and Single-A. Ball finished with an on-base percentage of .395, and had a combined on-base plus slugging (OPS) mark of 1.023.

At Rookie-league Danville, Ball had a WRC+ of 177, meaning he was 77 percent better than the average hitter. At Single-A Rome, Ball's WRC+ was 163.

