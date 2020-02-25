Bruckhoff's late three seals upset Forest City win over Osage

"Our guys have won 10 of their past 11," Forest City head coach Dan Rosacker said. "We're a pretty good team. We had a pretty hard time early in the season finding ourselves, but once we did, they bought in. We're really a tough out for anybody."

Junior Noah Miller led the Indians with 20 points on the night. Bruckhoff contributed 16 points, including his game-clinching 3-pointer.

After the game, both Miller and Bruckhoff credited the other for the winning shot. Miller had been making big baskets all game, including four 3-pointers. Bruckhoff had struggled shooting 3's as of late, combining over his past three games to go 0-for-8 from the arc.

When it mattered most though, Bruckoff came up big.

"I'm just glad I took (the shot)," Bruckhoff said. "I'm glad coach and my teammates trusted me. Noah Miller saw me in the corner, and I had to just let it rip."

For Rosacker, the play was emblematic of Miller's maturity on the court. When the Osage defense focused in on Miller, that left Bruckhoff wide open.

"Noah realized that he was getting a lot of attention," Rosacker said. "A lot of kids would’ve forced that shot, but he found Carter and trusted him, and Carter knocked it down."