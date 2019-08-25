If you happened to be a fan of Mason City High School sports back in the late 1970s, Brian Randall was a name that you couldn’t escape.
Randall played offensive and defensive end for the Mohawks in football, as well as serving as the team’s punter. He played varsity basketball for three seasons, beginning as a sophomore. In track, he held the school high-jump record for a period of time.
Randall also pitched a no-hitter for the baseball team, and was a member of the Mohawks' golf team that finished fourth in state during Randall’s senior year.
Because the team was down at the state tournament, Randall missed his high-school graduation ceremony.
“I was just doing sports all the time, and I never had any breaks,” Randall said. “I went from one sport to the next, and loved every minute of it.”
On Sept. 6, Randall will be inducted as a member of the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019. With such an impressive athletic resume, it was only a matter of time until Randall got the call.
“It was a great call to get,” Randall said. “I was really thrilled and honored. It’s a great honor to be thought of and inducted with all the other great athletes that have been through Mason City High School.”
Eldean Matheson was the head football coach until after Randall’s junior year, and saw firsthand what a dominant athlete he was.
“He was brought up very early,” Matheson said. “I remember him as a junior, how he just fit in right away, with whatever he wanted to do.”
For his exhaustive efforts, Randall received 10 varsity letters in five different sports. After graduating in 1978, he went to college at Iowa State and got a degree in Management Information Systems.
After college, Randall worked for Chevron in San Francisco and in El Paso, Texas, and then spent 11 years working for IBM in Kansas City. Later on, he worked for a health-software systems company called Cerner, before coming back to his hometown.
He currently owns the Mason City Allstate Insurance Agency.
“It got to the point where I felt like I wanted life to be more about family and friends instead of big careers,” Randall said. “I wanted to just get back here to be close to my folks, and other friends.
"With the big city life, it’s a lot greener here in Mason City than most people realize.”
