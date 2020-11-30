Breakout bets: Players who could see their star rise this winter

In every sports season, a player or two bursts onto the scene and establishes themselves as a star. Sometimes, it is a player that has been a role player for several years and makes the most of their long-awaited shot in the starting lineup. Sometimes it is a young player whose talent is just no match for the rest of the league.
Those young players are the hardest ones to see coming, but usually, fans and coaches have a general idea of who is going to take over a starting role and perform well.
The following players are the ones that will finally get their shots, and are primed to become household names in North Iowa this winter sports season.
Reggi Spotts
Mason City, freshman
The Mohawks’ freshman guard is one that fans will likely get to know right away as she steps into a starting role on a team that lost seven seniors to graduation. Aside from senior Emma Hollander and junior Jada Williams, the rest of the starting lineup has very little varsity experience.
But Spotts is one of the freshmen that head coach Curt Klaahsen thinks will have an impact right away. On Tuesday, Spotts finished with nine points, four rebounds, and a team-high three assists in the Mohawks’ season-opening 74-47 loss to Southeast Polk.
In a season where the Mohawks won’t be able to rely on the crowd’s energy, with COVID-19 limiting the amount of people allowed to attend games, Spotts will be a player that brings excitement to the floor.
“People will like watching her play,” Klaahsen said. “She is really aggressive, both offensively and defensively. She’s a good shooter, she is going to fight for 32 minutes, and people will notice that right away.”
Mike Willis
Mason City, junior
Willis is a junior center that joined the Mohawks’ program last year after moving from Chicago, and played on junior varsity. This season, the 6-foot-4 center could become a key presence for the team down near the basket.
The Mohawks are typically an undersized team in the often towering CIML. Last year, only one member of the team’s starting lineup, 6-foot-6 senior Austin Richardson, was taller than six feet, and there were only four players on the roster that reached such heights. In 2020, the Mohawks have nine such players.
This year, with three members of the 2019 lineup graduated, and junior Carter Thomas slated to miss most of the season after a surgery, the Mohawks will look to Willis to get the rebounds and provide muscle down near the basket. Willis is still inexperienced, but head coach Nick Trask is eager to see what he brings to the team.
“If you put a rebound in his area, there is nobody that is going to get it but him,” Trask said.
Leah Aitchison
West Hancock, junior
Aitchison is entering her third season as a member of the West Hancock varsity roster, but has not yet started a game for the Eagles. That will change this season as Aitchison takes over the post role that was handled so admirably for the past several years by standout Amanda Chizek.
Chizek finished second on the team last season with 318 points and 300 total rebounds in her 27 starts. Aitchison played in 25 games off the bench and scored 20 points, with 27 rebounds. It will be hard to match the physicality of Chizek, but head coach Paul Sonius thinks that the 6-feet tall Aitchison has potential to become a key player for the Eagles.
“I think Leah has got some chances to be a pretty good ballplayer herself,” Sonius said. “She might be a better shooter in my opinion compared to Amanda, but Amanda just had a much more physical presence. If we can get Leah to do that, I think that is going to be a real big, important thing for us.”
Chelsey Holck
Clear Lake, senior
With top scorer Sara Faber graduated, the Lions will be in need of someone to take over in a starring role. As a senior, and the team’s second leading scorer a season ago, Holck is the logical choice to take the proverbial wheel.
Holck scored 254 points last year, finished third on the team with 104 rebounds, with 38 assists and 25 steals. Holck showed off her scoring and rebounding abilities on Tuesday in the Lions’ season opening 76-18 win over Charles City, with 19 points on 78 percent shooting, while going 4-for-4 on 3-point attempts and grabbing a team-high six rebounds.
Holck is convinced that her team’s defense is going to be the difference maker this season. While she is already established as a solid player, Holck could take a big step forward in being a team leader and a force on the floor.
“We play a lot of fast-paced defense, which I think is going to help us,” Holck said. “We also have been working on our offense, and just nailing that. We’ve got a lot of great players on this team this year.”
Gabe Rolon
Mason City, senior
Gabe Rolon and his twin brother, Tomas, come to Mason City after wrestling with Eagle Grove for the past several years. Gabe is a former state qualifier, finishing seventh overall in 2019 at 120 pounds in Class 1A.
After the graduation of another set of twins, the Schrievers, the Mohawks will have a new pair this year. With some openings in the starting lineup, head coach Dusty Rhodes seems to think that Gabe Rolon could be a great pickup for the Mohawks.
"He came this summer and got the opportunity to work out with the guys. He can scrap pretty good," Rhodes said.
