Breakout bets: Players who could see their star rise this winter

In every sports season, a player or two bursts onto the scene and establishes themselves as a star. Sometimes, it is a player that has been a role player for several years and makes the most of their long-awaited shot in the starting lineup. Sometimes it is a young player whose talent is just no match for the rest of the league.

Those young players are the hardest ones to see coming, but usually, fans and coaches have a general idea of who is going to take over a starting role and perform well.

The following players are the ones that will finally get their shots, and are primed to become household names in North Iowa this winter sports season.

Reggi Spotts

Mason City, freshman

The Mohawks’ freshman guard is one that fans will likely get to know right away as she steps into a starting role on a team that lost seven seniors to graduation. Aside from senior Emma Hollander and junior Jada Williams, the rest of the starting lineup has very little varsity experience.