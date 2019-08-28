Marten Van Ausdall found himself in an unenviable position.
When veteran Mason City High School swimming coach Steve Hugo retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year, Van Ausdall moved in as the Mohawks girls swimming coach for 2019.
“Steve is a phenomenal coach,” Van Ausdall said. “I am hoping we can keep the status quo.”
Part of the challenge that Van Ausdall faces is to mesh a lineup from a roster of 30 athletes attending seven different schools, including Mason City, Newman Catholic, Forest City, Osage, Charles, North Iowa Christian and Lake Mills.
One thing that Van Ausdall has working for him is a number of veterans in the lineup who have state tournament experience.
A pair of seniors, Madison and Paige Braun, will be called upon to not only provide leadership to the diverse group but to help create the personality of this year’s squad.
“We have a different dynamic,” Paige said. “The exciting part is that we have a lot of newbies around.”
Both Braun sisters were key to the success of the Mohawk relays in 2018 as all three teams qualified for state.
Marley Hagerty and Nia Litterer also return with state meet experience while Kate Edgerton and Amanda Schuessler, among others, while give Van Ausdall a lot of depth.
Still, with all of the talent, the key for the Mohawks this season may be developing a camaraderie that carries the team through a difficult schedule that features only two home meets, and this is where the Braun sisters come in.
“It is just a lighter environment if the girls are having fun,” Madison said. “We want to finish with a sense of accomplishment, and we hope we all feel that way.”
