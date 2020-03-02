Bob and Mike Hilmer soak in reunion in win over Forest City

With two state titles under his belt (one at Forest City in 1976, and one in 2019 with North Linn), over 900 wins, and countless friends in the Iowa basketball community, he is a coaching legend.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without Bob Hilmer,” Rosacker said. “With him, and with Mike being an alum of Forest City, a lot of people showed up tonight. We have a history and we stay in touch. It’s a fun night, and it’s too bad somebody had to lose here and it had to be us. It didn’t take away from seeing those guys and competing against them.”

Bob said that he doesn't make it to Forest City very much these days, and cherished the opportunity to see lots of friendly faces.

"We have quite a few friends, but we don’t get there much anymore," Bob said. "I’m 80 years old, and my wife is in her 70s. We don’t do a lot of traveling. This was a nice reunion. Before the game I got to talk to several close friends."

These days, Bob is still going strong. With all of the success he and Mike have had over the past several years, Bob doesn’t seem to have any plans to stop anytime soon. He knows that he probably can’t go on forever, but nearly 60 years in, basketball is still fun.

“I’m getting up there a little ways now,” Bob said. “Every year we wait for awhile after the season is over to see how we recuperate, and then we make a decision. I still enjoy it.”

