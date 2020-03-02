Bob and Mike Hilmer soak in reunion in win over Forest City

Wherever Bob Hilmer looked on Saturday night, he could see a familiar face. Hilmer, the longtime former coach of the Forest City boys basketball team, and his son, Mike, were surrounded by old friends as their North Linn Lynx took on the Indians in the Class 2A, Substate 3 finals.
In the end, defending state champion North Linn came out on top with a 69-42 win over Forest City to clinch a spot at the state tournament for the fourth straight season, and 12th time in Bob's long career.
Bob Hilmer was the Indians’ coach for 34 years, and is in his 57th season as a basketball coach. Hilmer has 915 career wins, a record in the state of Iowa. His son, and co-head coach, Mike Hilmer, played at Forest City under Bob for three seasons and has over 400 coaching wins of his own.
On Saturday, the Lynx were in control of the game from the beginning. North Linn made seven 3-pointers, 16 out of 19 free throws, and collected 28 total rebounds in the 27-point victory.
“If we ever lost, we would want to lose to Forest City, so we could have somebody there that we could root for,” Bob said. “You don’t want to knock somebody out, you’d rather Forest City go another way and we could’ve played them in the state tournament.”
Sophomore Austin Hilmer scored 13 points for the Lynx. Austin is Bob’s grandson, Mike’s son, and the younger brother of Jake Hilmer, who was crowned 2019 Iowa Mr. Basketball as a senior and now plays at Upper Iowa.
“It’s been a real excitement,” Bob said of the past few seasons at North Linn. “Three generations is a treat that doesn’t happen very often.”
You have free articles remaining.
North Linn has now won 50 straight games and has lost only four total games over the past five seasons. According to Mike, a big reason for the squad’s success has been Bob’s influence over the defense, a swarming, full-court attack that keeps opposing offenses off-balance. On Saturday, Forest City shot just 16-of-45 from the field.
“Since (Bob) has joined us, we’ve been full-court, in-your-face defense style, and we’ve never wavered,” Mike said “It’s a style most people aren't used to playing. I really think we wear teams down, even if our press isn’t producing turnovers all the time. We’re wearing people out, and I think that is a big key.”
Bob’s presence can still be felt at Forest City, even 19 years after his departure from the program. Head coach Dan Rosacker was an assistant coach under Hilmer at Forest City, while current assistant Paul Jensen coached Bob’s daughters in softball. The Indians also employ a matchup zone defense that is very similar to the one Hilmer employed in his time as an Indian.
With two state titles under his belt (one at Forest City in 1976, and one in 2019 with North Linn), over 900 wins, and countless friends in the Iowa basketball community, he is a coaching legend.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without Bob Hilmer,” Rosacker said. “With him, and with Mike being an alum of Forest City, a lot of people showed up tonight. We have a history and we stay in touch. It’s a fun night, and it’s too bad somebody had to lose here and it had to be us. It didn’t take away from seeing those guys and competing against them.”
Bob said that he doesn't make it to Forest City very much these days, and cherished the opportunity to see lots of friendly faces.
"We have quite a few friends, but we don’t get there much anymore," Bob said. "I’m 80 years old, and my wife is in her 70s. We don’t do a lot of traveling. This was a nice reunion. Before the game I got to talk to several close friends."
These days, Bob is still going strong. With all of the success he and Mike have had over the past several years, Bob doesn’t seem to have any plans to stop anytime soon. He knows that he probably can’t go on forever, but nearly 60 years in, basketball is still fun.
“I’m getting up there a little ways now,” Bob said. “Every year we wait for awhile after the season is over to see how we recuperate, and then we make a decision. I still enjoy it.”