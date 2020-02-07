Bluhm provides big numbers as Osage approaches postseason

“Sadly not for us,” Jonah said with a laugh. “We don’t think about the same things at all. There is a lot of fighting. He’s a great player. He is a point guard, and he is very vocal. I’m more quiet, and he sets up the plays, and he’ll get me in the offense when I’m not focused.”

Brahn chuckled when describing the brothers' dynamic. There is plenty of bickering, but the two can hold each other to higher standards than they can everybody else on the team.

“That brother bond, you can yell at him in a different way than you can yell at your other teammates,” Brahn said. “The way they hold each other accountable for stuff. Turn the ball over, they give each other that look. It’s something brothers can do, but it’s pretty special to have them both playing.”

Bluhm has not been playing basketball all that long compared to other varsity starters. As a kid, he was big into video games and didn’t seriously start playing until the seventh grade, when his father encouraged him to give it a shot.

