Black Bats barnstorming baseball team made history in Mason City

A man named Vernon Klingaman, who grew up near Marshalltown, Iowa, bought the Mineola Black Spiders. Originally, the team consisted of mostly local players. Once Klingaman expanded the team and allowed players from around the state and region to join, they took on the name Texas Black Spiders.

In 1932, Klingaman packed up the team and took it on the road as a barnstorming club, playing local teams in small towns all over the Midwest.

Barnstorming teams would also often adopt a city as a temporary home, or pack up and move to a new town for a season. According to Layton Revel, the founder of the Center for Negro League Baseball Research, teams in the Negro Leagues would often travel to a new city and play a season under a different name. This was done mostly by teams based in the South that would travel north to places that treated black ballplayers well.

"For example, the Jacksonville Eagles, they went to Indian Head (Canada)," Revel said. "Once they got to Indian Head, which was a big resort community, they became the Indian Head Rockets. That was not uncommon for teams to go and represent another community."