Bishop Garrigan snags revenge win, hands West Hancock its first loss

Crooks finished the night with 35 points for Bishop Garrigan.

"We just for some reason came out slow," West Hancock coach Paul Sonius said after the game. "I'm not sure why in a game like this why we'd come out slow, but that is what we did."

With the victory, Garrigan essentially clinched a co-conference championship with the Eagles. While not yet official, the only thing that stands in their way is a game against winless North Iowa on Monday.

For the Eagles, losing out on a perfect regular season and a solo conference title left a bitter taste in their mouths.

"It is an accomplishment, but that is not how it should have ended. We all know that," Leerar said. "I think it's really hard right now to feel proud of it. Personally, this game makes me mad. It doesn't make me sad, I'm angry. I didn't want to share this with them. It was ours."

In the Eagles' first game since the death of Britt legend Bob Sanger, the atmosphere in the gym was emotional. Before the game, the crowd observed a moment of silence in honor of Sanger, who coached football at West Hancock for the past 52 years.