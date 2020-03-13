Bishop Garrigan loses to Wapsie Valley in state title game

“We just did not make shots in the second half,” head coach Mark Meister said. “It was frustrating. We always pride ourselves on being the team that goes in and make the adjustment. We did have a few plays where you saw us go on through and score. That pack defense they ran, we just had guys that needed to make shots. It happened in spurts, but not enough.”

Prior to the day of the game, there was concern among the team that the IHSAA might call off the game. With the NHL, MLB, NBA, and NCAA all either postponing or canceling their contests outright, and with many schools suspending sports indefinitely, the Golden Bears were relieved when they heard that the game would go on, albeit with far fewer people in the arena.

“We said “Think about if they shut this down, and they say everybody is a state champion,” Meister said. “That wouldn’t have felt good. I would’ve rather lost this game than they shut this down. I was very happy we got to play this game.”

Angel Winkel echoed that sentiment. Though it was a tough game for the senior heavy squad to end their high school careers on, Winkel was happy that he got to play one last game with his senior teammates, especially his older brother, Cade.