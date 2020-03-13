Bishop Garrigan loses to Wapsie Valley in state title game

Though the season didn’t end as they hoped at Friday’s Class 1A boys basketball championship, after the game, the Bishop Garrigan squad was grateful.
Grateful for the experience of playing in the school's first state championship game. Grateful for the season they had. And grateful that the chance to play for a championship wasn't snatched away.
The fans were fewer in number than usual at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, but the friends and family that had traveled from Algona and Fairbank to cheer on their respective teams let out cheers that echoed off the strangely empty seats.
The Golden Bears and Wapsie Valley boys basketball teams faced off with only around 70 people in the stands, due to attendance restrictions amid concerns about coronavirus.
In the end, Wapsie Valley completed its Cinderella run, as the team that came into the tournament as the No. 8 seed, and ranked fourth in its district, won its first state championship. The Warriors beat the Golden Bears 65-53 to win the Class 1A title.
From the start, both teams came out hot on offense. The game began with a 3-pointer from Bishop Garrigan's Andrew Arndorfer, a shot that was quickly answered by Wapsie Valley junior Blayde Bellis, who tied the game at 3-3.
Midway through the quarter, the Golden Bears led, 10-4. Then the Warriors took the lead with a 10-0 run, as senior Kiks Rosengarten scored seven consecutive points. The quarter ended with Wapsie Valley leading, 16-12.
In the second quarter, it seemed like anybody’s game.
The Golden Bears took the lead at 21-20 thanks to a jumper from the point by senior John Joyce. The lead changed hands seven times in the quarter, and at halftime, Garrigan had taken a 29-26 lead.
In the second half, Wapsie Valley packed the middle and kept Garrigan’s offensive attack off-balance, with Rosengarten providing some offensive firepower. The Warriors outscored the Golden Bears, 39-24, in the second half to snag the 12-point win.
“They were a good team,” junior Angelo Winkel said. “They made some shots that they normally wouldn’t make. I thought we’d come out, get rolling, build like an eight-point lead and win, but it just didn’t happen.”
As a team, the Golden Bears shot 46 percent from the field, with a 3-point percentage of 23.5 percent. The Warriors shot 52.4 percent, with a deep-ball mark of 40 percent.
Rosengarten finished with 21 points on the day. For Garrigan, senior Marcus Plathe and Angelo Winkel led the team with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Senior Cade Winkel, the team’s second-leading scorer this season, was held to just three points. John Joyce scored just six points.
“We just did not make shots in the second half,” head coach Mark Meister said. “It was frustrating. We always pride ourselves on being the team that goes in and make the adjustment. We did have a few plays where you saw us go on through and score. That pack defense they ran, we just had guys that needed to make shots. It happened in spurts, but not enough.”
Prior to the day of the game, there was concern among the team that the IHSAA might call off the game. With the NHL, MLB, NBA, and NCAA all either postponing or canceling their contests outright, and with many schools suspending sports indefinitely, the Golden Bears were relieved when they heard that the game would go on, albeit with far fewer people in the arena.
“We said “Think about if they shut this down, and they say everybody is a state champion,” Meister said. “That wouldn’t have felt good. I would’ve rather lost this game than they shut this down. I was very happy we got to play this game.”
Angel Winkel echoed that sentiment. Though it was a tough game for the senior heavy squad to end their high school careers on, Winkel was happy that he got to play one last game with his senior teammates, especially his older brother, Cade.
“I’ve been playing with these guys since I was a young kid,” Angelo said. “It’s really sad just to not play with them anymore. It was a great season. Conference champs, winning two games at the state tournament, playing in the state championship. It’s something that very few people get to do. To be able to do that for our city, our town and our fan base, it means a lot to me.”
As the buzzer sounded, the Golden Bears walked back up the tunnel to the locker room, past the empty, bright red seats. Though the game marked the end of an era, with five senior starters graduating, Meister was grateful that he and his players got the opportunity to make team history.
Bishop Garrigan finished the season with a 24-3 overall record.
“In 62 years of this school, we’ve never gone to state back-to-back,” Meister said. “We’d never been in the title game. You’ve got to put these guys as the best team in school history. For me to be a part of that, it feels pretty special.”
