Bishop Garrigan beats West Fork to advance to program's first state title game
All season long, the Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team has wanted to make program history, according to head coach Mark Meister. 

On Wednesday, the No. 2-seeded Golden Bears accomplished something no team in program history has ever done by beating No. 6-seeded West Fork, 66-52, to advance to the state finals for the first time in team history. 

The game was close early on as the teams traded leads in the first two quarters. At halftime, Bishop Garrigan held a 29-27 lead over the Warhawks.

In the second half, the Golden Bears outscored the Warhawks, 37-25, to secure the 14-point victory. 

The Golden Bears came into the game averaging 69 points a game, the 17th-best mark among Iowa high schools, and their shooting percentage of 51.1 percent was tied for eighth-best.

Against West Fork, Garrigan lived up to its hot-shooting reputation, as the team shot 54.3 percent from the field, including a 41.7 percent 3-point percentage, and 11 free throws in 14 opportunities. 

Led by Angelo Winkels 15 rebounds, the Golden Bears outperformed West Fork on the boards, 33-24.

As they have all season long, Garrigan relied on its top three scorers to push the team to victory. Senior John Joyce finished with a team-high 17 points, while 6-foot-9 junior Angelo Winkel had 16 on 7-of-11 shooting. Senior Cade Winkel went 6-of-7 from the field for 13 points on the day, with nine of his 13 points in the second half. 

Jakob Washington led the Warhawks with 17 points and nine rebounds. West Fork shot 40.4 percent from the field for the game, and just 20 percent from 3-point territory. 

The Warhawks will play at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday against Montezuma in the state consolation round.

Bishop Garrigan will play at 2 p.m. on Friday against #8 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank for the Class 1A state title. 

Boys Class 1A state tournament

Monday

#8 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, #1 Lake Mills 45

#2 Bishop Garrigan 55, #7 Springville 52

#6 West Fork, Sheffield 55, #3 St. Mary’s, Remsen 53

Wednesday

#2 Bishop Garrigan 66, #6 West Fork, Sheffield 52

Thursday

Consolation game

#6 West Fork, Sheffield vs. #4 Montezuma, 10:20 a.m.

Friday

Championship game

#2 Bishop Garrigan vs. #8 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, 2:10 p.m.

