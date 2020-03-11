Bishop Garrigan beats West Fork to advance to program's first state title game

Bishop Garrigan junior Kyle Schaaf looks to pass the ball during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington looks to pss the ball past Bishop Garrigan senior John Joyce during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan junior Angelo Winkel looks to pass the ball during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan junior Angelo Winkel takes the shot for two points during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Kayden Ames tries to get past Bishop Garrigan senior Andrew Arndorfer during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Kayden Ames passes the ball to teammate senior Brett Weaver during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington brings the ball down the court during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington takes the ball to the net for two points during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Cail Weaver looks to get the ball from team-mate senior Brett Weaver during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Joe Ingham tries to put the ball up under the basket during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan junior Angelo Winkel takes the shot from the outside during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan senior Andrew Arndorfer defends as West Fork, Sheffield's senior Ian Latham tries to inbound the ball during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan junior Angelo Winkel takes the ball to the net during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Ian Latham passes the ball during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Brayden Vold takes the ball to the net for two points during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Cail Weaver looks to pass the ball during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior's Ian Latham and junior Jakob Washington battle for a rebound with Bishop Garrigan senior Cade Winkel during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan Head Coach Mark Meister yells instructions to senior John Joyce during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan senior John Joyce takes the shot over West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's Head Coach Frank Schnoes talks to his players during a time-out at Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Kayden Ames brings the ball across the court during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
Bishop Garrigan senior Cade Winkel goes up to the basket against West Fork, Sheffield's senior Brayden Vold during Wednesday's IHSAA Class 1A game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 11, 2020.
All season long, the Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team has wanted to make program history, according to head coach Mark Meister.
On Wednesday, the No. 2-seeded Golden Bears accomplished something no team in program history has ever done by beating No. 6-seeded West Fork, 66-52, to advance to the state finals for the first time in team history.
The game was close early on as the teams traded leads in the first two quarters. At halftime, Bishop Garrigan held a 29-27 lead over the Warhawks.
In the second half, the Golden Bears outscored the Warhawks, 37-25, to secure the 14-point victory.
The Golden Bears came into the game averaging 69 points a game, the 17th-best mark among Iowa high schools, and their shooting percentage of 51.1 percent was tied for eighth-best.
Against West Fork, Garrigan lived up to its hot-shooting reputation, as the team shot 54.3 percent from the field, including a 41.7 percent 3-point percentage, and 11 free throws in 14 opportunities.
Led by Angelo Winkels 15 rebounds, the Golden Bears outperformed West Fork on the boards, 33-24.
As they have all season long, Garrigan relied on its top three scorers to push the team to victory. Senior John Joyce finished with a team-high 17 points, while 6-foot-9 junior Angelo Winkel had 16 on 7-of-11 shooting. Senior Cade Winkel went 6-of-7 from the field for 13 points on the day, with nine of his 13 points in the second half.