Bishop Garrigan beats West Fork to advance to program's first state title game

All season long, the Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team has wanted to make program history, according to head coach Mark Meister.

On Wednesday, the No. 2-seeded Golden Bears accomplished something no team in program history has ever done by beating No. 6-seeded West Fork, 66-52, to advance to the state finals for the first time in team history.

The game was close early on as the teams traded leads in the first two quarters. At halftime, Bishop Garrigan held a 29-27 lead over the Warhawks.

In the second half, the Golden Bears outscored the Warhawks, 37-25, to secure the 14-point victory.

The Golden Bears came into the game averaging 69 points a game, the 17th-best mark among Iowa high schools, and their shooting percentage of 51.1 percent was tied for eighth-best.

Against West Fork, Garrigan lived up to its hot-shooting reputation, as the team shot 54.3 percent from the field, including a 41.7 percent 3-point percentage, and 11 free throws in 14 opportunities.

Led by Angelo Winkels 15 rebounds, the Golden Bears outperformed West Fork on the boards, 33-24.