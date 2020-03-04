Bishop Garrigan advances to state semifinals with win over Martensdale St.-Mary’s

DES MOINES — Audi Crooks has been dominating small basketball gyms all across northern Iowa this winter. When it came time for her to do it at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, she didn’t disappoint.
The freshman poured in 25 points and grabbed 14 boards, helping Bishop Garrigan beat Martensdale-St. Mary’s 55-40 in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament.
“We've known what she can do all year long. It isn’t a surprise for me,” Bishop Garrigan head coach Brandon Schwab said.
Although this isn’t unusual for Crooks and the Golden Bears, playing in front of thousands of fans in Wells Fargo Arena was.
“State basketball is a huge deal,” Crooks said. “First game, jitters, nerves before the game, but you get out there and you start, it’s just like another game.”
The Golden Bears struggled to find their groove on offense early, and Martensdale St. Mary’s jumped out to a 6-2 lead. Bishop Garrigan came back and traded blows with the Blue Devils, ending the first quarter tied, 12-12.
The second quarter saw the Golden Bears go on an 8-2 run before the Blue Devils took a timeout with 2:20 remaining. After being double-teamed most of the half, Crooks took over and scored the next six points, putting her squad up 26-17 heading into the break.
The two teams played better on offense in the second half, but the Golden Bears were able to break away when senior Katie Noonan hit a 3-pointer and Crooks followed it up with a three-point play late in the third quarter. Heading into the final quarter, the Golden Bears led 45-34.
Bishop Garrigan relied on its strong defense to close out the game and Schwab emptied out his bench with just over a minute remaining.
Part of the reason the Golden Bears succeeded in the second half was a switch in offensive strategy.
“We went with more of a high-low offense instead of a four-out, one-in offense because I thought we could exploit that high-post mid-post area,” Schwab said. “We just moved the ball better in the second half.”
The Blue Devils' game plan was to double Crooks and let other players beat them. One of the players who stepped up was junior guard Kaylyn Meyers. She scored 12 points in the win.
“It was kind of nice to be back out there and show what I can do and what I can bring to the team,” Meyers said.
The Golden Bears are now 24-1 and return to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday. Schwab hopes to see his team step it up when the time comes.
“I think we just need to be more confident, all five of us on the offensive end,” Schwab said. “If you're open, you shoot the ball, you know, don't hesitate.
“We’re in the state semis, and that’s a lot of fun."
The Golden Bears take on Marquette Catholic for the Class 1A state semifinal at 3:45 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.