Bishop Garrigan advances to state semifinals with win over Martensdale St.-Mary’s

The two teams played better on offense in the second half, but the Golden Bears were able to break away when senior Katie Noonan hit a 3-pointer and Crooks followed it up with a three-point play late in the third quarter. Heading into the final quarter, the Golden Bears led 45-34.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bishop Garrigan relied on its strong defense to close out the game and Schwab emptied out his bench with just over a minute remaining.

Part of the reason the Golden Bears succeeded in the second half was a switch in offensive strategy.

“We went with more of a high-low offense instead of a four-out, one-in offense because I thought we could exploit that high-post mid-post area,” Schwab said. “We just moved the ball better in the second half.”

The Blue Devils' game plan was to double Crooks and let other players beat them. One of the players who stepped up was junior guard Kaylyn Meyers. She scored 12 points in the win.

“It was kind of nice to be back out there and show what I can do and what I can bring to the team,” Meyers said.

The Golden Bears are now 24-1 and return to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday. Schwab hopes to see his team step it up when the time comes.