Bishop Garrigan advances to first state championship in program history

DES MOINES— Suffocating defense and dynamic offense powered the Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team to its first state championship game appearance in program history.
The No. 3 Golden Bears beat the No. 2 Marquette Catholic Mohawks 69-37 on Friday afternoon in the Class 1A state semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Unbelievable,” head coach Brandon Schwab said. "It's hard to put in words. I mean, 19 years of coaching varsity basketball and I haven’t been in this position. It’s just an unbelievable feeling. I'm just more happy for the players than anything.”
Right away, the Golden Bears caused trouble defensively with the press. The first quarter was highlighted by eight points from freshman guard Molly Joyce, including two 3-pointers early.
But the press also put Bishop Garrigan in foul trouble. The squad already had eight team fouls before the end of the first quarter. Heading into the second quarter, the Golden Bears trailed the Mohawks, 17-16.
Bishop Garrigan was much better defensively in the second quarter. The Golden Bears caused 16 turnovers in the first half and went on a 7-0 run, highlighted by buckets from Joyce and fellow freshman Audi Crooks.
The team scored 23 points in the second quarter alone and led 39-29 at the half.
The Golden Bears took full control of the game in the third quarter, scoring 21 total points, compared to the Mohawks' four. The first part of the second half was highlighted by a 15-0 run to close out the third quarter. Bishop Garrigan led 60-33 heading into the fourth.
"We just said win the first three minutes of the third quarter and keep the pace,” Schwab said. “We went a little off of our denial press to let them get it in and just try to make them be ball handlers.”
Up by 20-plus points, Schwab let his bench play much of the final quarter.
Outside of Crooks, Marquette Catholic held a significant height advantage. But Joyce was happy that her team pushed the tempo to wear the Mohawks down.
“I know we're just a faster team than them because they have a few tall girls,” Joyce said. “I knew we just had to push the ball tonight and get them tired and get them going.”
Much like the regular season, the Golden Bears were led by two dynamic freshman. Joyce led the way with 23 points and six steals.
“I was a lot more comfortable,” Joyce said. “So my shots are fine. I was getting used to the court. I had more confidence tonight than I did on Wednesday.”
Crooks had a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Junior guard Kaylyn Meyers also chipped in 13 points in the win.
The Golden Bears are now 25-1 and face top-seeded Newell-Fonda at 7 p.m. Saturday. The defending champs are undefeated this season and are on a 53-game win streak.
Schwab and his girls are excited for the challenge.
“I'm looking forward to playing the best team in the state of Iowa,” Schwab said. “We've got to believe that we can win the game and I'm looking forward to the challenge. Our kids are fighters and they're excited for the challenge.”