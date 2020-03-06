Bishop Garrigan advances to first state championship in program history

The Golden Bears took full control of the game in the third quarter, scoring 21 total points, compared to the Mohawks' four. The first part of the second half was highlighted by a 15-0 run to close out the third quarter. Bishop Garrigan led 60-33 heading into the fourth.

"We just said win the first three minutes of the third quarter and keep the pace,” Schwab said. “We went a little off of our denial press to let them get it in and just try to make them be ball handlers.”

Up by 20-plus points, Schwab let his bench play much of the final quarter.

Outside of Crooks, Marquette Catholic held a significant height advantage. But Joyce was happy that her team pushed the tempo to wear the Mohawks down.

“I know we're just a faster team than them because they have a few tall girls,” Joyce said. “I knew we just had to push the ball tonight and get them tired and get them going.”

Much like the regular season, the Golden Bears were led by two dynamic freshman. Joyce led the way with 23 points and six steals.

“I was a lot more comfortable,” Joyce said. “So my shots are fine. I was getting used to the court. I had more confidence tonight than I did on Wednesday.”