Bill Watson, Denise Largent win Men's and Women's City Tournaments
Bill Watson, Denise Largent win Men's and Women's City Tournaments

Bill Watson - Men's City Tournament

Bill Watson poses with his championship trophies after winning at the Men's City Golf Tournament this weekend in Mason City. 

 Courtesy Ryan Olson

This past weekend, area golfers competed at Highland Park Golf Course, in the Mason City Men's and Women's City Tournaments.

For the men, Bill Watson came out on top yet again with an overall score of 180, for his 11th City Tournament victory. 2019 champion Cody Brandau finished third. On the women's side, Denise Largent came out with the win, with a final round score of 83. 

Men's City Tournament Results

Championship Flight

1. Bill Watson, 74-74-33          180

2. Eric Losen, 68-72-41           181

3. Cody Brandau, 73-74-35     182

4. Joel Yunek, 78-74-32          184

5. Jason Eaton, 72-78-35        185

Women's City Tournament Results

1. Denise Largent       83

2. Ashley DeLong       85

3. Rebecca DeLong     86

4. Megan DeLong       89

5. Jennifer Castle       91

6. Kathy Watson        93

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

