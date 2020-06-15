Bill Watson, Denise Largent win Men's and Women's City Tournaments

This past weekend, area golfers competed at Highland Park Golf Course, in the Mason City Men's and Women's City Tournaments.
For the men, Bill Watson came out on top yet again with an overall score of 180, for his 11th City Tournament victory. 2019 champion Cody Brandau finished third. On the women's side, Denise Largent came out with the win, with a final round score of 83.
Men's City Tournament Results
Championship Flight
1. Bill Watson, 74-74-33 180
2. Eric Losen, 68-72-41 181
3. Cody Brandau, 73-74-35 182
4. Joel Yunek, 78-74-32 184
5. Jason Eaton, 72-78-35 185
Women's City Tournament Results
1. Denise Largent 83
2. Ashley DeLong 85
3. Rebecca DeLong 86
4. Megan DeLong 89
5. Jennifer Castle 91
6. Kathy Watson 93
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
