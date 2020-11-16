Big Ten women's basketball poised to compete nationally

Purdue coach Sharon Versyp believes the expanded 20-game league schedule is the right thing to do given the circumstances.

“It will be great competition, but the feeling is it that it will give us the best chance to play,’’ Versyp said. “If everyone can stay healthy, it should be a tremendous race.’’

The reduction in nonconference games is a concern for some coaches.

“I think for veteran teams, it doesn’t hurt them that much, but for a young team like the one I’m working with, it hurts you a bit to not have those games to prepare for the Big Ten season,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “For a veteran team, they know what they’re getting into. For a younger team, it’s a bit of a detriment.’’

Illinois coach Nancy Fahey, whose roster includes six new players, and Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger, who has 13 newcomers of her roster, used technology to bring their teams together before they took the court.

“We’ve had to find new ways to create that chemistry,’’ Fahey said. “This is just a year with a lot of change and we’re excited to get it started.’’