Big Ten women's basketball poised to compete nationally

Following a season filled with unprecedented success, five Big Ten women’s basketball teams are ranked and a sixth is receiving votes in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Coaches anticipate a parity-filled season in a veteran league that saw three players share preseason player of the year recognition when the honor was announced last week.
A little over a week before the season begins, coaches now hope they just get the chance to see it all play out.
“Every time I get a text from our trainer, I’m nervous to open it,’’ Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said during the Big Ten preseason video conference on Friday.
That’s the reality heading into a season at a time when the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I tell my players to not look too far ahead or look too far back, just work for today,’’ said Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen, whose team returned to the practice court Thursday following a week-long pause in workouts because of coronavirus issues.
The situation has led to changes.
Big Ten women’s basketball teams will play an expanded conference schedule this season, increasing the number of league games from 18 to 20 during the regular season.
The Big Ten tournament has been pushed back one week deeper into March and this year will be played during the same week as the men’s tournament.
Nonconference schedules have been reduced – Iowa, for example, plans to play only four or five games against teams outside the league – and those opponents will have to agree to meet Big Ten COVID-19 testing standards before taking on a Big Ten team.
“The Big Ten has set protocols that put our programs in a pretty good position,’’ Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “It will take a lot to get us all to March. We’re all making sacrifices to make it happen and hopefully it can happen because it looks like it is going to be a great year for our conference.’’
Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes and Northwestern’s Lindsey Pulliam shared Big Ten preseason of the year honors and Indiana was selected by both league coaches and a media panel as the preseason pick in the team race.
“In the history of Indiana women’s basketball I don’t think we’ve ever been picked to win anything, so this is an important season for us,’’ Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to play.’’
The Big Ten race is expected to be competitive.
Maryland is the highest-rated Big Ten team entering the preseason, ranked 12th by the AP in a poll which also includes Indiana at 16, Northwestern at 17, Ohio State at 20, Michigan at 25 and Rutgers among teams receiving votes.
Purdue coach Sharon Versyp believes the expanded 20-game league schedule is the right thing to do given the circumstances.
“It will be great competition, but the feeling is it that it will give us the best chance to play,’’ Versyp said. “If everyone can stay healthy, it should be a tremendous race.’’
The reduction in nonconference games is a concern for some coaches.
“I think for veteran teams, it doesn’t hurt them that much, but for a young team like the one I’m working with, it hurts you a bit to not have those games to prepare for the Big Ten season,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “For a veteran team, they know what they’re getting into. For a younger team, it’s a bit of a detriment.’’
Illinois coach Nancy Fahey, whose roster includes six new players, and Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger, who has 13 newcomers of her roster, used technology to bring their teams together before they took the court.
“We’ve had to find new ways to create that chemistry,’’ Fahey said. “This is just a year with a lot of change and we’re excited to get it started.’’
Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer, preparing for her 50th season as a head coach including 26 seasons with the Scarlet Knights since leaving Iowa, said the ability to work together on the court in practices has helped bring things together.
“They need each other, need to be around each other, and they have all made sacrifices to make it happen,’’ Stringer said.
All Big Ten women’s basketball players participate in daily rapid antigen testing and each program has a maximum of 32 people, including coaches and staff, who undergo those tests on a daily basis.
If any program has a positivity rate of 7.5 or more, it will immediately be shut down for seven days under league protocol.
After being sidelined for a week, Whalen said the Golden Gophers understand the importance of maintaining a tight circle more than ever.
“We’re taking every precaution we can because having a season is so important to these players,’’ Whalen said. “We all want to do what we can to get to March because that is when the memories are made.’’
