Big Ten decision delays start of Iowa spring football

At the least, the start of spring football at Iowa will be delayed.
The Big Ten announced Friday that all “organized team activities,’’ including workouts and practices were being halted on campuses across the conference until at least April 6 as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
That would preclude the Hawkeyes from beginning spring practices as scheduled on March 25.
That date, following next week’s spring break on the Iowa campus, was scheduled to be the first of 15 spring practice sessions coach Kirk Ferentz had said would lead toward a planned late April finale on a Friday evening at Kinnick Stadium.
The spring practice schedule will have to be reworked after the conference expanded its previously-announced ban on competition to include practices.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the league announced in a statement.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.’’
Concerns surrounding the health crisis have already impacted football programs throughout the conference.
Michigan State and Ohio State have already canceled public spring games scheduled for next month.
The Big Ten announced on Thursday it was issuing a moratorium for all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
Iowa’s football program used its Twitter account to inform prospective student-athletes of that, concluding, “When we are able, we will be excited to see you on campus.’’
The recruiting moratorium prompted the cancellation of a Junior Day scheduled for Saturday at Nebraska.
Iowa also canceled a coaching clinic scheduled for the final weekend of March in Iowa City and with a number of NFL teams pulling scouts off the road, the Hawkeyes’ scheduled March 23 pro day on the Iowa campus has also been scratched.