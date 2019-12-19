Big guys giving Clear Lake basketball a boost

A season ago, Clear Lake was one of the most dominant teams in the state. The Lions were undefeated going into the state tournament before suffering a disappointing loss in the state semifinals to Norwalk, followed by a loss to Winterset in the consolation round. From that team, the Lions lost their top scorers in Drew Enke and Tate Storbeck.

Both of those losses were substantial, but according to both Ainley and his players, it has showcased the team’s ability to adapt to new situations and new roles. Every year a key player graduates, and a new batch comes in and takes their place.

“Our system and our culture is kind of in place here, what we do,” Ainley said. “The joy of our system is that we can adapt in different ways. If we are more perimeter oriented, we can still do it. That is kind of the way we play. We can tweak it when we want it.”

With the Lions’ six-point opening game loss to West Fork, the possibility of another undefeated season is gone, but expectations are still very high.