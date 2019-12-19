Big guys giving Clear Lake basketball a boost

When the Clear Lake boys basketball team walks into an opposing gym, it’s easy to imagine the opposing fans' wide eyes and stunned reactions.
Plenty of high school squads have one or two tall guys that they depend on to dominate the boards, but Clear Lake stands above, in more ways than one.
With eight players standing 6-foot-3 or taller, Clear Lake has plenty of height, and for head coach Jeremey Ainley, it is a big boost for his highly successful program.
Any coach would rejoice on the first day of practice when he sees a tall player walk into the gym, and Ainley has been particularly blessed in that regard.
“It’s been luck of the draw,” Ainley said. “If you’re big and athletic, you’re going to have a pretty good chance to do some good things for us, the way we’re built. We’ve been fortunate to have some bigger kids. Now we’re using them appropriately.”
A big key for the Lions' success has been their ability to score in the paint and dominate the boards. This season, the team is shooting 31 percent from 3-point territory, and 46 percent from the field in winning four of its five games. Having height and muscle down near the basket is going to be key.
Senior Jaylen DeVries' 6-foot-3 frame has proven to be a valuable asset near the basket for the Lions. He currently leads the team in total rebounds with 54 and in assists with 34.
“It helps a lot down low,” DeVries said. “Honestly, just how hard we play really helps. All of us challenge each other to get every single rebound. We just play hard and take pride in that.”
According to Ainley, while the vertical length helps, the Lions’ hard work in practice and in the weight room is what actually separates the team. In addition to height, teams need muscle.
“You can have tall kids, if they’re not strong and athletic, it really does nothing for you,” Ainley said. “We’ve got a great lifting program in place for all sports at this school, and it shows when you’ve got kids out there that are athletic, and can do something with a bigger body like that.”
Senior Andrew Formanek has scored 20-plus points in three straight games and collected a team-high 11 rebounds in the Lions’ 69-41 win over Webster City on Tuesday night. He stands 6-foot-6 and sees on a nightly basis how crowds react when the Lions walk into the gym.
“A lot of teams are afraid of our length,” Formanek said. “We’ve got some pretty long wingspans on this team, and it obviously puts some fear in some teams. That helps us get the easy baskets and passes. Defensively, it helps us a lot.”
A season ago, Clear Lake was one of the most dominant teams in the state. The Lions were undefeated going into the state tournament before suffering a disappointing loss in the state semifinals to Norwalk, followed by a loss to Winterset in the consolation round. From that team, the Lions lost their top scorers in Drew Enke and Tate Storbeck.
Both of those losses were substantial, but according to both Ainley and his players, it has showcased the team’s ability to adapt to new situations and new roles. Every year a key player graduates, and a new batch comes in and takes their place.
“Our system and our culture is kind of in place here, what we do,” Ainley said. “The joy of our system is that we can adapt in different ways. If we are more perimeter oriented, we can still do it. That is kind of the way we play. We can tweak it when we want it.”
With the Lions’ six-point opening game loss to West Fork, the possibility of another undefeated season is gone, but expectations are still very high.
“You never want to lose a game. We want to try to win every game," Ainley said. "Obviously, we’re learning and getting there and the first one was kind of a surprise for us, but it was also a growing moment. We’ve taken it the right way, we’ve learned from it, and we’re responding.”
The team’s ability to respond and adapt was apparent in the win against Webster City. According to Formanek, the Lions offense likes to play low and near to the basket, so that they can get behind the defense and get a better shot at the hoop. With the big bodies on the Lions’ side, it makes sense to play to that strength, but when the other team catches on, things have to change.
“The second half, they started playing lower,” Formanek said. “We usually play behind them and cut. We had to adapt to that, cut in the middle, find the mid-range shots and attack the rim. We got the ones that we needed.”
After a loss and a few close games to begin the season, a 28-point win was a good sign for the 4-1 Lions, and an ominous one for the rest of the North Central Conference. The win was the Lions’ 27th consecutive NCC victory.
“It’s a big win and that’ll probably scare some of the other opponents in the league,” Formanek said. “They should know that we’re one of the better teams in this league, if not the best. We’re here to play, and always will be.”
The Lions will play again on Friday night at St. Edmond.