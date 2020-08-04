Big 12 teams will play nine conference games, plus one non-conference home game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES — College football schedules have been in flux since the Big 10 was the first conference to announce a conference-only schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When other conferences followed suit, the Big 12 had to make a decision on what it was going to do.

The Big 12 has come up with its solution for the schedule of the 2020 football season.

It announced on Monday that it will play nine conference games plus one non-conference game that must be a home game.

Iowa State recently added Ball State to its schedule to replace the Cy-Hawk game, but now the Cyclones have to choose between three non-conference home games. The three teams Iowa State can choose from are South Dakota, Ball State and UNLV.

The Cyclones' athletic director Jamie Pollard told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Iowa State does not know which non-conference game it will play. He said it will depend on what the other conferences do in response to the Big 12 moving to its nine-plus-one schedule. He added that it will take time to sort things out.