Best of the decade: North Iowa's top athletes of the 2010s

Snelling was a three-time individual state champion in golf, and finished in state her freshman year. In addition, she was a Iowa Newspaper Association First Team All-State selection in basketball, and a third-team pick by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, as she averaged 19.4 points per game. Snelling was also a force on the volleyball court, finishing with a team-high 219 kills her senior season.

Jessie Sindlinger, Charles City

Sindlinger won four consecutive individual state golf titles, becoming only the second player to accomplish the feat, the first in over 50 years. She was named the 2013 Senior Girls Golf Athlete of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association. Sindlinger qualified for the 38th PGA Junior Championship in 2013. In her senior year, Sindlinger beat the second-place finisher by eight strokes, leading Charles City to its second state title in three years. She also conference and district titles as a freshman and a junior, along with a district title and conference runner-up as a sophomore. Sindlinger was the 2010 IWGA Junior Player of the Year, and helped lead team Iowa to a Four Staet Junior Girls Golf Championship in 2012, and earned medalist honors. As a volleyball player, Sindlinger led the Comets a state championship her senior season, and was a two-time all-state and all-conference selection.