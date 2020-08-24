 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belmond-Klemme cancels football opener against West Fork amid positive COVID-19 results
0 comments
alert

Belmond-Klemme cancels football opener against West Fork amid positive COVID-19 results

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

Dozens of cyclists gathered in downtown Mason City on Friday for the annual Moonlight Bike Ride. 

The Belmond-Klemme football team has canceled its first game of the season and has been put into quarantine as multiple team members tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Dan Frazier has confirmed. 

"We really can't talk about individuals, but there were multiple individuals on the team that tested positive." Frazier said. 

The news comes just four days before the Broncos were scheduled to play at West Fork in the football season opener. The district was one of the few in the state that chose not to hold a summer sports season, due to a May outbreak of COVID-19 in Wright County. 

According to Frazier, the team is eligible to return to football activities on Sept. 1.

The West Fork athletic program announced the cancellation on Monday morning in a tweet. As of now, the program is searching for a new opponent, but with just four days, odds are the Warhawks will just lose out on playing week one. 

"We're still looking," West Fork athletic director Alex Brayton said. "If that is going to happen we'd like to make that decision as soon as humanly possible. I'm afraid that we're not the only school in this situation being a Monday and places getting test results. Maybe we'll hear of a couple other schools in the same situation as us that lost an opponent, and we'd look to maybe link up with somebody if it made logistical sense.

"It would have to be pretty quick here for us to be able to turn around and be able to play on Friday."

West Fork's next game is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Belmond-Klemme's week two game will come at home against Lake Mills. 

+1 
Belmond-Klemme logo
+1 
West Fork logo

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mason City baseball vs. Valley, 07-20-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News