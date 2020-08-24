Belmond-Klemme cancels football opener against West Fork amid positive COVID-19 results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}



Video: Moonlight Bike Ride Dozens of cyclists gathered in downtown Mason City on Friday for the annual Moonlight Bike Ride.

The Belmond-Klemme football team has canceled its first game of the season and has been put into quarantine as multiple team members tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Dan Frazier has confirmed.

"We really can't talk about individuals, but there were multiple individuals on the team that tested positive." Frazier said.

The news comes just four days before the Broncos were scheduled to play at West Fork in the football season opener. The district was one of the few in the state that chose not to hold a summer sports season, due to a May outbreak of COVID-19 in Wright County.

According to Frazier, the team is eligible to return to football activities on Sept. 1.

The West Fork athletic program announced the cancellation on Monday morning in a tweet. As of now, the program is searching for a new opponent, but with just four days, odds are the Warhawks will just lose out on playing week one.