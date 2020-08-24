Belmond-Klemme cancels football opener against West Fork amid positive COVID-19 results

The Belmond-Klemme football team has canceled its first game of the season and has been put into quarantine as multiple team members tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Dan Frazier has confirmed.
"We really can't talk about individuals, but there were multiple individuals on the team that tested positive." Frazier said.
The news comes just four days before the Broncos were scheduled to play at West Fork in the football season opener. The district was one of the few in the state that chose not to hold a summer sports season, due to a May outbreak of COVID-19 in Wright County.
According to Frazier, the team is eligible to return to football activities on Sept. 1.
The West Fork athletic program announced the cancellation on Monday morning in a tweet. As of now, the program is searching for a new opponent, but with just four days, odds are the Warhawks will just lose out on playing week one.
"We're still looking," West Fork athletic director Alex Brayton said. "If that is going to happen we'd like to make that decision as soon as humanly possible. I'm afraid that we're not the only school in this situation being a Monday and places getting test results. Maybe we'll hear of a couple other schools in the same situation as us that lost an opponent, and we'd look to maybe link up with somebody if it made logistical sense.
"It would have to be pretty quick here for us to be able to turn around and be able to play on Friday."
West Fork's next game is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Belmond-Klemme's week two game will come at home against Lake Mills.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
