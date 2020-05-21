Belmond-Klemme axes summer sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Iowa Kayaking Photographer Lisa Grouette kayaks for the first time.

No sports will be happening this summer at Belmond-Klemme.

In a Thursday night meeting, the Belmond-Klemme School Board unanimously decided against holding a summer sports season, amidst concerns over the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout Iowa, and Wright County in particular.

That means no Broncos baseball or softball will be played in 2020.

During the meeting, Board Member Gary Berkland said that until a way is devised to protect the students, parents, and faculty from the virus, life is going to look very different. From the sound of it, fall sports might be in danger too.

"I understand that we may not have a football season, we may not have a lot of the fall sports, and we may not have a lot of the activities. Schools may be changed forever," Berkland said. "... I do realize that schools might be a very different environment for a very long time to come."

"If we start thinking proactively about what we can do to do the very best for our kids, to make sure they get their education, but still be safe, that is the best we can do."

Belmond-Klemme is a part of the Top of Iowa Conference, and plays several area schools, such as Newman Catholic, St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills, and Forest City in athletics.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

