Seven North Iowa basketball teams remain undefeated heading into 2020

Junior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg leads Clear Lake with 41 rebounds for a 5.8 per game average, while Faber and Chelsey Holck each have 28 in seven games.

In their first game back after the break, the Lions host Algona on Jan. 3. Other games Clear Lake is circling on its schedule are Jan. 11 at Forest City, Jan. 17 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, and the last game of the season on Feb. 11 when the Lions host the Bulldogs for a second time.

WEST HANCOCK

With the memory of a 76-52 lost to Newell-Fonda in the 2018-19 state title game still fairly fresh in their minds, the West Hancock girls basketball team started this season with a goal of taking the final step and bringing back a championship to Britt.

That quest has started with the Eagles going 8-0 at the holiday break, with a tough 46-41 win at West Branch to open the season, and then seven games where they completely dominated play.

With an offense that averages just over 71 points a game and a stifling defense that allows a paltry 36 points a game, the Eagles seem to have found the perfect recipe to make it back to the state tournament.