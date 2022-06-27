Murray credits McCaffery for development in becoming No. 4 overall pick

Keegan Murray doesn’t believe he would be the in the position he is in today without the help of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeye staff.

During a weekend introductory news conference in Sacramento, where the Kings made Murray the fourth overall selection in the NBA draft last weekend, Murray credited McCaffery for seeing potential in the 6-foot-8 forward that other coaches didn’t.

“He always believed in me. I’ve played against both his kids (Connor and Patrick McCaffery) in high school – we went to rival high schools – so he was able to see my growth and development,’’ Murray said.

“He was the first coach who treated me and (twin brother) Kris as individuals. So I think I give all credit to him and our coaching staff in just developing me.’’

Murray said it extended beyond that as well.

He credited McCaffery for “giving me the confidence just to go out every night knowing that if we win or lose, he can live with that, with me being the guy on their team. He just established great confidence in me and I’m just forever grateful for him.’’

That confidence has prepared Murray for a role with his new employer.

Kings general manager Monte McNair said that was among the reasons Sacramento wanted Murray to be part of the rebuilding process for an organization which last played a postseason game in the NBA 16 years ago, a league record.

“We get five minutes (to determine a draft selection following the previous pick) and I don’t think we used anywhere near five minutes to call it in,’’ McNair said. “For us, the joy was 100 percent. That was our whole front office as an organization, not just myself.’’

The feeling was mutual.

Murray believes his versatility on the court and his personality off the court fits in well with what McNair and new Kings coach Mike Brown envision as they work to build a team.

“I think it’s just my mindset, my ability to fit into a lot of different cultures, fit in and be successful in a lot of places,’’ Murray said.

“I think just creating good relationships with everyone in this organization, from top to bottom, will give me great success and I’m just excited to keep building those relationships. Once you have really good chemistry as a team, as a coaching staff and an organization, the sky is the limit.’’

Murray sees the ability to make that happen is at the core of his passion for the game.

He said sensing a lack of appreciation by others for his abilities has been a factor as well.

“I felt like coming out of high school unranked, one Division I offer, thinking about going the juco route, I think that just built my love for basketball even more,’’ Murray said. “I know I have a lot to learn, to do, and a lot to grow in my development, but I’m just excited to develop my game even more here.’’

