A pair of all-conference NIACC women’s basketball players signed to their next college destinations, the school announced last week.

Jackie Pippett and Audrey Martinez-Stewart each will attend Division II schools in 2023-24 after standout careers with the Trojans.

Pippett, a 6-foot post, will play at MSU-Denver. The Roadrunners are a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, where they finished 16-14 last season.

The Ankeny native averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds in the Trojans’ 19-12 season in 2022-23. She was a second-team All-ICCAC Division II selection too.

"We are excited to welcome Jackie Pippett to the Roadrunner family," MSU-Denver coach Tanya Haave said. "Jackie fills an important need for us in the post/forward position along with bringing two years of college experience with her.”

Pippett finished her career with 325 rebounds — 20th most in a career. She also scored 591 points and 102 steals.

"I also feel like her athleticism will be a tremendous asset for us defensively and in the rebound game and these are areas we needed to improve upon from last season," Haave said. "Her work ethic, attitude, and competitive spirit will fit in with our current roster and we can hardly wait to start coaching her."

Martinez-Stewart was a first-team All-ICCAC honoree and was the conference’s defensive player of the year and will play at Missouri-St. Louis.

A 5-foot-5 point guard from St. Paul, Minn., Martinez-Stewart averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 assist and 3.4 steals. Her 271 career assists and 189 steals are both the third best marks by a player all-time at NIACC.

"Her true point guard mentality and attention to detail on the defensive end is exactly what we need,” UMSL coach Katie Vaughn said. "With a young returning team, her experience will be very valuable. Audrey is a highly motivated student-athlete that is going to thrive at UMSL."

Martinez-Stewart, also a third-team all-region selection in 2022-23, provides held for the Tritons to who finished 9-17 and 7-13 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference last season.

Former NIACC player Sydney Wetlaufer will be a senior this fall at UMSL.