NIACC M/W 1

North Iowa Area Community College freshman Sierra Lynch makes a fast break to the basket against Central Community College on Sunday in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

The NIACC women's basketball team remained the No. 2 ranked team in the country in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.

The Trojans nabbed three wins last week on the road, as the team beat Southwestern Community College, John Wood, and Lincoln Land to remain undefeated at 12-0.

NIACC has now been ranked in 32 straight polls, dating back to the 2017-2018 season. 

Men

The NIACC men's team began spent last week as the No. 1 ranked team in the country for the first time since 1978. But on Friday, the Trojans dropped their first game of the year, a 76-72 loss to previous No. 1 Johnson County. 

The squad won their Saturday game against Highland Community College, 85-75, but fell to No. 4 in the latest ranking, with a 12-1 overall record.

North Central Missouri College is ranked No. 1. 

