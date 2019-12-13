History is being made on the NIACC basketball court.
Earlier this week, the NIACC men's basketball team received news that no other NIACC basketball squad had received since 1978. The Trojans were ranked No. 1 in the country in the NJCAA Division II.
Sure, the undefeated Trojans thought it was a cool way to start the week. But the overall reaction to the news was less joyous celebration than a collective shrug.
This team has bigger plans than a No. 1 ranking in the fourth week of the season.
“Coach said rankings don’t really mean anything right now, it’s early in the year still,” sophomore guard Deundra Roberson said. “We want to be number one at the end, not the beginning.”
The 2018-2019 NIACC squad went 25-5 and made it all the way to the regional finals, where the Trojans lost to Kirkwood, 84-72.
This season, the undefeated Trojans were elevated to the No. 1 ranking after previous No. 1-ranked Johnson County lost to Iowa Western on Dec. 7.
“If we’re number one ranked at the end of the year, I’ll be much happier than what it is now,” head coach Mark Mohl said. “Our kids have worked hard. It’s a good honor for them, but the fact remains that we’ve played just 11 games. Our leagues are good, and we’ve got to keep improving.”
Mohl admits that it can be tough to keep a program consistently successful at the junior college level, where the roster turnover is so high and the best players are usually given offers at bigger schools. For Mohl, the key is to find unselfish players that are willing to put the team ahead of themselves.
“You have to have kids that buy in, and to me, it all comes down to, you have to sacrifice something of you to be better as a team,” Mohl said. “That’s what our kids have done a really good job of these past few years.”
You have free articles remaining.
Equally as important is getting players who come from successful high school teams. In Mohl’s words, those players know how to sacrifice for the good of the program. That emphasis has led to lots of success for Mohl, who with a career record of 196-150, is four wins from becoming the second NIACC coach to reach 200 wins.
“Most kids come from programs in high school where they are the leading scorer or one of the better players, and there can’t be 15 leading scorers,” Mohl said. “Everyone has to sacrifice and try to improve parts of their game that don’t do well.”
One of the best parts of this season so far for the Trojans has been the continued emergence of its offense. The Columbia Heights Three, Roberson, Quentin Hardrict, and Wendell Matthews, are in their second year as Trojans, and all three are performing at a high level.
Roberson has 746 career points, which ranks 36th on the school’s career list, along with 84 career 3-pointers, and 97 steals. Matthews is 45th on the program scoring list with 640 career points, and his 350 rebounds rank 32nd in team history. Hardrict is 17th in career assists for NIACC, with 194.
Roberson also averages 25.7 points per game, fourth-best in NJCAA Division II, and his steals per game mark ranks first in the ICCAC.
Sophomore Trey Sampson is averaging 16.7 points per game, and as he puts it, the No. 1 ranking is exciting, but is not the ultimate goal for the Trojans.
“Coming from where we were last year, being ranked at the bottom of our conference, being ranked number one nationally is kind of a big deal for us,” Sampson said. “It was a goal. We were happy, but we kept in mind that we had to keep pushing. It’s a milestone, but it’s not the end.”
Even though they are off to a perfect start, the Trojans are aware that the toughest part of their schedule is still to come. NIACC has played just one conference game, and will take on No. 10 Johnson County and No. 19 Highland this weekend.
“Our league is so good, and the two teams we play this weekend are outstanding teams,” Mohl said. “That is what kids want, they want to come and experience close games, and games that go down to the wire.”
So far this season, NIACC has proved that its offense is the real deal. The Trojans are currently averaging 114.2 points per game, the best mark in NJCAA Division II. On defense, NIACC is allowing 84.5 points per game.
“We’ve won in a variety of ways,” Mohl said. “We’ve won when we shot it well, we won when we haven’t shot it well. Our defense is getting better, but it has a long ways to go. It’s just kind of a group effort. I’m really happy with our guys."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.