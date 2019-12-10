Off to its hottest start in years, the No. 1 NIACC basketball team has started to earn the attention of the national basketball community. On Tuesday, the team was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team of the Week in the NJCAA Division.
NIACC earned the honor after scoring a 98-68 win at Southwestern Community College last Wednesday. The win also put the Trojans atop the NJCAA Division II standings for the first time since 1978.
The Trojans were one of five collegiate teams to receive the team of the week honor.
Ohio State was named the Division I team of the week, with Dallas Baptist winning the award in Division II. In DIII, Wooster won the honor after beating undefeated Wabash, and Indiana Tech was team of the week in the NAIA.
NIACC will travel to Overland Park, Kansas, where the Trojans will play at Johnson County Community College on Friday.
