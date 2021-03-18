UNLV's Otzelberger is next Iowa State men's basketball coach

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball program found its replacement for Steve Prohm.

On Thursday morning, the athletic department announced that T.J. Otzelberger would be its next coach.

Otzelberger spent eight total seasons in Ames as an assistant under three coaches — Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm — before he got his own head coaching opportunities at South Dakota State and UNLV.

“I have had a close professional relationship with T.J. for many years and admired his work ethic and commitment to excellence,” Pollard said in a statement released by Iowa State. “Having watched him grow professionally, I am convinced he is exactly what our program needs at this time.”

Otzelberger was McDermott’s and Hoiberg’s lead recruiter, helping land NBA, and former NBA players, like Monte Morris, Georges Niang, Matt Thomas, Abdel Nader, Naz Mitrou-Long, Deonte Burton, Craig Brakens and Diante Garrett. He also helped land several other former Cyclone stars like Melvin Ejim, Tyrus McGee and Scott Christopherson.