UNI women break program scoring record with 110-34 win over Graceland

In a year that's already been going very well for the UNI women's team, Monday was the best night for the team yet.

The Panthers broke the program record for most points in a game with 110 while putting together an astounding 30-5 assist-to-turnover ratio against Graceland at the McLeod Center. With numbers like that, you probably could've guessed the result as UNI were the winners by a score of 110-34 and moved to 6-2 on the season.

The game was never really in question. UNI got out to a 7-0 start that turned into a 25-9 lead in the blink of an eye. The Yellowjackets went on a 7-0 run of their own to make it 25-16 before UNI head coach Tanya Warren called a timeout. The Panthers then closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and only surrendered 18 points the rest of the game.

"I thought we played extremely well from start to finish on both ends of the floor," said Warren. "When you get up big it's very easy to get complacent. That's one of the things we talked about at halftime. Continue to take care of the basketball and share the ball and I thought they did a terrific job of that tonight."

Six Panthers reached the double-figures in scoring. Maya McDermott and Kayba Laube led the team with 15 points each, Karli Rucker contributed 12 and Nicole Kroeger, Bre Gunnels, and Grace Boffeli each chipped in 10 a piece.

"Going into the game I knew I just had to take some pressure off of Karli," said McDermott. "She does a really good job getting the team going from the start...I think as a team we did a really good job of just keeping that momentum going."

It's the second time the Panthers have cracked 100 points this season and breaking a single game scoring record is an accomplishment worthy of great praise. That being said, UNI's opponent Monday was a member of the NAIA. Their opponent Sunday is Iowa State, the 15th ranked team in the country.

Rest assured, however, that the Panthers are well aware of how good their next opponent is and they don't plan on letting up.

"I think overall we're in a good place," said Rucker. "I think this game was good for us heading into Iowa State to give us confidence on the offensive end. Our two losses aren't bad losses. I think going into Iowa State we have to have confidence and I think we're playing really well as a team right now."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0