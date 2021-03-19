Otzelberger wants to draw on past experiences

To gain the much needed experience of what it took to be a successful head coach, Otzelberger took the South Dakota State job in 2016.

The Jackrabbits were a perennial power in the Summit League under former coach Scott Nagy from 1995-2016. It was a great opportunity for Otzelberger to take over an established program. All he had to do was not screw up.

“What I learned my first year at South Dakota State was it felt like multiple years in one,” Otzelberger said. “We were at a program that had success, yet we had four starters that didn’t return from the year before. Early in the year, things didn’t go quite as well as we would’ve liked.”

SDSU started the season 2-6 in Otzelberger’s first year.

That’s when he had a conversation with himself as he was addressing the team.

“I remember my internal dialogue being, ‘They’re watching you right now,’” Otzelberger said. “‘They’re feeding off of your energy and it’s not what you say, but it’s about your actions. They have to see that confidence and they have to see that resiliency. If you’re going to get them to buy into what you’re saying, you better believe it yourself.’