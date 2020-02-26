NIACC's Mendez earns league's player of week honor

North Iowa Area Community College sophomore Autam Mendez has been selected as the ICCAC women's basketball player of the week, her second time this season to receive the honor.

Mendez scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in No. 1 NIACC's 85-64 victory over then No. 2 Kirkwood to earn the league's weekly award for the week of Feb. 17-23. She also made three 3-point goals and was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mendez also was the league's player of the week for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2 this season.

It is the third time in her career that Mendez has been honored. She won award during the week of Jan. 21-27, 2019 of her freshman season.

Mendez averages 16.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and has connected on 60 3-point goals.

Mendez has 939 career points, which ranks fifth on the school's career scoring list. She also has 483 career rebounds (6th on school's career list) and 143 career 3-point goals (fifth on school's career list).

