Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark is the best women’s college basketball player in the country, according to the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The committee awarded Clark the 2023 Naismith Trophy in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Naismith Trophy has been given to the best women’s player in the country since 1983. The ATC’s voting academy — which decides the winner of the trophy each year — consists of media members, former coaches, conference commissioners and former award-winners.

Clark averaged 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this season. She accounted for about 57 percent of Iowa’s offensive output in points and assists this season.

“Winning this award is a huge accomplishment,” Clark said via an Iowa Athletics release. “This is such a huge honor for our family and program. None of this would be possible without my tremendous support system. I want to thank Lisa Bluder and her staff for giving me the opportunity to play basketball at the University of Iowa. It is a place I have thrived in since I stepped on campus.”

The 6-foot Dowling Catholic alum became the first Division I women’s basketball player in history to record more than 900 points and 300 rebounds in a single season in 2022-23. She currently leads the nation in assists per game (8.6), 3-pointers made (127) and triple-doubles (5). Clark also broke the Big Ten’s single-season assists record this year with 311.

Clark is the second Iowa women’s basketball player to receive the Naismith Trophy since 2019. Megan Gustafson was the Hawkeye women’s most recent recipient of the honor.

Former Iowa men’s basketball center Luka Garza won the Naismith Men’s Basketball Player of the Year Award in 2021. Iowa, Duke, LSU, Texas and Virginia are the only schools to have both a men’s and women’s Naismith Trophy honoree.

“The Naismith Trophy represents the pinnacle of achievement in college basketball, and it is a great honor to congratulate Caitlin,” said ATC Executive Director Eric Oberman. “Her sheer dominance in today’s women’s college basketball game is undeniably awe-inspiring, and we are very proud to recognize her remarkable accomplishments this season.”

Clark has already won a few other awards this year. She claimed her second consecutive Big Ten Conference Player of the Year award on Feb. 28. The junior has also been named an All-Big Ten first-teamer and The Athletic’s national player of the year.

Clark is still in the running for the John R. Wooden, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Dawn Staley, and Nancy Lieberman awards. She is also a Wade Trophy Finalist.

Clark and the Hawkeyes will take on No. 1 South Carolina at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

Iowa Athletics will also be hosting a Final Four watch party at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The venue’s doors will open to fans at 7:30 p.m.