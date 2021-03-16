Iowa State's Prohm 'parts way' as program 'starts over'

Both the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein have floated former Iowa State assistant and current UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger’s name as being a “primary candidate.”

In the video, Pollard warned about believing hearsay.

“There will be a lot of people at water coolers talking about what’s going on with the search,” Pollard said. “What I want you to know is that if you don’t hear it personally from me or officially from our athletics department, then it’s probably not true. If you have this need to play in that space — do it for entertainment or do it for humor but don’t do it for fact.”

Pollard did outline what the coaching search would entail and he did say that it would move relatively quickly.

“Why do we need to move fast? With the landscape that we’re in in college athletics with transfers being able to leave and be eligible right away at other schools, with the recruits that we’ve signed, we have a responsibility to those young men,” Pollard said. “We need to share with them sooner, rather than later who their head coach is going to be. I want to assure you that we will not sacrifice the quality of the search just to expedite the search.”

Pollard also shared that he won’t sacrifice integrity for winning.