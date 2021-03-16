Iowa State women face Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

“It never it gets old,” Fennelly said. “It never gets old because you always have a new team and a different team. I’ve been to a few of these, and I’m blessed, but it’s our freshmen’s first time and it could be our seniors’ last. You just don’t know. And if we haven’t figured that out this year, that you don’t always know and you can’t take anything for granted, then you have a problem.

“This is fantastic. It’s so exciting and so invigorating on so many levels.”

As expected, the Cyclones don’t know much about the Spartans because they haven’t played since 2009.

But that’s the other part that Fennelly loves — getting to study a new team.

“It’s kind of like the start of the season when you’re preparing for someone you haven’t played all year,” Fennelly said. “There’s nothing better than working late into the night, tonight (selection Monday). That’s as good as it gets. That’s what we’re doing tonight.

“We’ll celebrate and we’re honored that the committee chose us. It’s always fun to see Iowa State come up on a national stage. We’re going to enjoy this, I promise you.”

