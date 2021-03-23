Iowa State gets ready for big test against Texas A&M

To put themselves in the best position possible to rebound, the Cyclones need to stay fundamentally sound on defense and not let the Aggies get by them on dribble drives.

“They attack the basket and offensive rebound,” Fennelly said. “The biggest thing we have to do is set our defense and what we tell our players is, ‘We need to guard the front of their jersey, not the back.’”

If the Cyclones are staring at the Texas A&M player’s last name and their number, it means they’re also not in a position to box out and get a rebound if the Aggies do miss.

The rebounding task will be made more difficult by Kristin Scott’s limited minutes. The Cyclones’ lone starting post player is dealing with injury and actually hasn’t practiced in weeks. She was able to play 23 minutes on Monday but Fennelly isn’t sure if he’ll be able to count on that again.

“We’re hoping to get some minutes out of Kristin,” Fennelly said. “She’s pretty sore right now, so we’ll see.

Fennelly didn’t rule out playing Izzy Zingaro, who joined the team in January after graduating from high school in December and early-enrolling at Iowa State, if Scott is even more limited or can’t play.