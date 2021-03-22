Iowa expects physical test from Kentucky in second round matchup

“Defense first,’’ first-year Wildcats coach Kyra Elzy said following Sunday’s game. “We have to get our defense set, be intense and lock down the game plan. We’ll have to change our defenses up. It might not be just one certain defense to get the job done.’’

Despite Iowa’s youth, the Hawkeyes (19-9) will be looking reach the 20-win mark for a fifth consecutive season and reach the Sweet 16 in NCAA play for the third time in Iowa’s last four appearances.

“At the beginning of the year, people said, ‘Oh, if they can only get to the NCAA Tournament.’ Then it was, ‘Oh, if they can win one game,’ and now it’s ‘Oh, the Sweet 16 sounds pretty good.’ The deeper you go, the more you want.’’

Iowa spreads the wealth in opening-round win

Kate Martin, Tomi Taiwo and McKenna Warnock demonstrated Sunday that Iowa isn’t just a two-player team.

The trio each had their moments in lifting the Hawkeyes to an 87-72 victory over Central Michigan in an opening-round game in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Alamodome.