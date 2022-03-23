Former Mason City star Megan Meyer finds fit with Bulldogs, shines in WNIT win over UNI

Megan Meyer knew the shot would go in the moment it left her hands in the waning moments of the Drake Bulldogs’ seven-point win over UNI on Monday.

With the shot clock running down and 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Mason City native caught a pass from teammate Sarah Beth Gueldner and let a three-pointer fly.

The ball swished through the net, giving Drake a commanding 58-48 lead in the Bulldog’s second round game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. It was also the latest installment of the Drake—Northern Iowa rivalry.

Meyer’s play in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the 62-55 Bulldog win at the Knapp Center.

Earlier in the quarter, Meyer broke a 42-42 tie between the rivals with her first triple of the night. The basket helped spark a 9-0 Drake run that put the Bulldogs in front 49-42 with 4:20 remaining in the game.

Meyer entered the final 10 minutes of action with four points. Nonetheless, the junior remained confident and finished with 10 points on 2-of-3 shooting from deep in the fourth quarter. Her play helped Drake advance to the Sweet 16 of the WNIT and ended the Panthers’ season.

Drake head coach Allison Pohlman highlighted Meyer’s two clutch baskets when asked about the importance of the Bulldogs’ fourth quarter spurt.

“How about Megan?” Pohlman said. “Sometimes you just get opportunities…She got a couple shots there down the stretch.”

The victory on Monday marked the third straight for Drake in the rivalry and sixth in a row in Des Moines.

Following the game, Meyer spoke about the opportunity to play in the heated rivalry after growing up hearing about it.

“I feel like it is always a big thing in the state of Iowa,” Meyer said. “Fans are so passionate about women’s basketball and sports. So to win a rivalry game this year—three times—is just so much fun.”

Meyer continued to describe the opportunity to participate in the WNIT and the current mood of the team.

“You cannot script it any better than that,” Meyer said. “It is just so much fun. Going into this game, I just feel like…everyone is really meshing right now and we are having a lot of fun together. So, I am so happy we get to keep it going.”

The former Mason City star transferred to Drake after spending two seasons at the University of Iowa and, given her comments following the win, seems to be content with her decision to join the Bulldogs.

“It was just so fun to be on the court with those other four girls and everyone on the bench,” Meyer said. “Everyone has so much confidence in each other. So, whenever I let the ball leave my hands, I know those girls believe in me.”

For Meyer, that confidence is well-earned and deserved. In her first season with the Bulldogs, Meyer was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year as she led Drake in scoring with 12.1 points per game.

The junior also offered a consistent presence in the lineup for the Bulldogs, starting in all 33 games for the Bulldogs.

In addition to her fit on the team, Meyer did not lose out on big time fan support when leaving a Power 5 conference.

When asked to compare the Knapp Center, Monday night, to Big Ten venues, Meyer said the Knapp Center crowd gets just as raucous in support of the Bulldogs.

“It seemed like it was just as loud, if not louder,” Meyer said. “It is so exciting having those fans out for us…It means a lot to see that crowd of blue and have them have our backs. I thought it was really loud in their tonight.”

