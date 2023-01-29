Former Mason City hooper Anna Deets finding success at Western Illinois

Anna Deets wasted little time deciding where to play college basketball. The Mason City High School grad committed to Western Illinois University during her first visit to the school.

Western Illinois was the only NCAA Division I school to extend an offer to Deets.

“They started talking to me towards the beginning of my senior year,” Deets said. “It was pretty much my only Division I look. I really liked (head coach JD Gravina) ... Then, I just loved it here. So, I committed right on my visit. I knew it was a place I liked because it’s kind of like Mason City. I also knew I’d have a chance to play.”

The Leathernecks’ gamble on Deets has paid dividends in each of her three seasons with the school. Deets has appeared in all 75 of the games Western Illinois has played since she enrolled there in 2020-21.

The 5-foot-9 guard has averaged over 20 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons. Deets is also a career 35 percent 3-point shooter.

“Honestly, when she came in, I expected her to be a kid that would develop into, you know, maybe a starter or one of the first couple kids off the bench,” Gravina said. “And she came in and got a ton of minutes right away as a freshman and sophomore. Playing significant minutes as a freshman and sophomore was a nice surprise for us.

“Part of it is just her well-roundedness and maturity as a player. She keeps the game pretty simple, and I think that allowed her to make that transition more easily than some other kids.”

Deets averaged around six points per game during her first two seasons as a Leatherneck. Most of her scoring came from 3-point territory as she shot 248 of her first 295 field goal attempts from beyond the arc.

For the first seven games of the 2022-23 season, Deets played the same brand of basketball she had as a freshman and sophomore. She averaged about eight points per game and shot 28 of her 39 attempts from 3-point range.

In her last 15 games, however, Deets seems to have flipped a switch. Starting with her 19-point performance against Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 7, the junior has scored in double figures 10 times.

Deets has averaged 14.8 points per game over the last two months. And she scored more than 20 points in four contests during that stretch.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-9 during Deets’ run. Western Illinois is now 8-14 after starting the season 2-5.

“I think it’s part of us playing a little bit better, especially offensively,” Gravina said of Deets’ uptick in production. “I mean, we were really struggling through the North Dakota game (on Dec. 20). Now, we’ve really improved, offensively. I think that’s helped Anna and Anna has helped that. I think it’s also helped get some more offensive opportunities for other kids.”

Deets attributed her recent tear to a mentality change. She said she’s more willing to take the ball to the basket off the dribble now than she was during the first two years of her collegiate career.

Deets added that she still considers herself to be more of a spot-up shooter, even though she’s taking the ball inside the arc more often than she used to.

“I think it was a mixture of everything,” Deets said of her new mindset. “We needed to score more points. Like, we weren’t scoring a lot. So, that was just another way to contribute and help us win. So, I think that was kind of a big thing.”

While most of her scoring in the past eight weeks has come inside the arc, Deets has still found ways to employ her shooting ability. Deets has scored 117 of her 277 total points this season behind 3-point line.

Deets ranked second in the nation in distance 3-point shooting as of Jan. 24, according to Synergy Sports and Sportradar. On average, Deets’ 3-point makes come from 25 1/2 feet away from the basket — nearly three feet beyond the arc. University of Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark is the only other Division I player that has made more long-distance 3-pointers than Deets.

“I think every team knows I’m a shooter,” Deets said. “I’m gonna shoot it first. I’m a shot-first kid.”

Deets was named Summit League Peak Performer of the Week on Jan. 16. She received the honor in recognition of her performances against Oral Roberts and Kansas City on Jan. 12 and 14, respectively. Deets recorded a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Golden Eagles and dropped 35 points on Roos.

“I never expected that,” Deets said of her player of the week honor. “We lost a lot of production with the girls that left last year, so we kind of needed some people to step up. And my teammates have done a great job filling in different, specific roles and everything. So, I wasn’t really expecting that.”

Seven games stand between the Leathernecks and the Summit League Tournament in March. If the season ended today, Western Illinois would be the No. 9 seed in the conference tourney.

Deets has not tried to set any expectations for the end of her season. And the Leathernecks are following her lead.

“As a team, we just want to keep winning, get as high up as we can in the conference, and then, hopefully have a great conference tournament,” Deets said. “Individually, it’s just doing anything I can to help us win, whether it be scoring, rebounding, or anything else.”