The North Iowa Area Community College women’s basketball team was eliminated from the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI Tournament Saturday. The Trojans fell to the Kirkwood Community College Eagles, 58-49, in Cedar Rapids.

Kirkwood was the top seed heading into the tournament. The Eagles are reigning national champions.

Fourth-seeded NIACC didn’t seem to be afraid of Kirkwood. The Trojans led at the end of the first quarter and managed to carry a one-point lead to halftime.

NIACC’s advantage didn’t last long. The Eagles outscored the Trojans, 17-9, in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the fourth.

The Trojans couldn’t catch up with the Eagles in the fourth period. NIACC cut its deficit two points with 5:51 remaining in the frame but did not tie or swing the scoreboard in its favor. Kirkwood ultimately found a way to expand its advantage to nine by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Two Trojans scored in double figures Saturday. Forward Kourtney Manning and center Jackie Pippett put up 19 and 13 points, respectively.

Kirkwood’s attack was balanced Saturday. Eight Eagles scored, and only one of them finished the game with a double-digit point total. Freshman Jada Devine dropped 22 points for Kirkwood.

The Eagles will play the Northeast Community College Hawks or Iowa Western Reivers in the NJCAA Region XI Championship Game at 1 p.m. in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.