The North Iowa Area Community College women’s basketball team is moving on to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI Tournament Semifinals. The fourth-seeded Trojans downed the fifth-seeded Des Moines Area Community College Bears, 75-64, in a quarterfinal game at home Wednesday night.

NIACC came out of the gate hot, amassing a 23-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. The 10-point advantage proved pivotal for the Trojans, as they were outscored, 38-36, in the second half.

“Great game the whole way through,” NIACC head coach Brad Vaught said postgame. “We outscored them by 10 in the first quarter, and the rest of the way, it was pretty even.”

NIACC made 37.3% of its field goal attempts against DMACC. The Trojans had their way in the first half, hitting 14 of their 30 shots. In the second half, the Bears held the Trojans to just eight makes on 29 tries.

Point guard Audrey Martinez-Stewart led NIACC’s offensive effort, racking up 26 points on 7-of-19 shooting. The sophomore scored nine from the free-throw line, hitting all but one of her 10 attempts.

“I like being aggressive or maybe optimistic as well,” Martinez-Stewart said. “You might be 6-foot-5, but I don’t really care. If a 6-foot-5 person wants to bang in the post with me, we’ll bang in the post. If you’re going to try to block my shot, I’m going to do a little floater. I don’t care how big you are, how small you are, I’m going to compete with you. I’m gonna be like ‘We’re the same height no matter what — even if you’re 6-foot-5 and I’m 5-foot-3.’”

Martinez-Stewart was one of four players to score in double figures for NIACC. Guard Kameron Jones and forward Kourtney Manning both dropped 11, and center Jackie Pippett put up 12.

DMACC posted a better shooting percentage than NIACC on the game, converting 22 of its 57 shots. Jensen Archibald, Jaden Ainley and Reanna Hutchinson all put up double-digit scoring totals for DMACC, racking up 18, 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Fouling follies

Officials called 39 fouls in Wednesday’s game. The Trojans and Bears picked up 18 and 21 violations, respectively.

Two of DMACC’s starters — Reagan Franzen and Rebekah Fuller — fouled out of the game. Manning, Pippett and Martinez-Stewart all finished the contest with three fouls.

“You have to kind of adjust sometimes and tell the players, ‘You’ve got three, play tough D, but don’t reach, be careful, be more careful,’” Vaught said of his team’s foul trouble. “We made it all the way through without anybody fouling out. So, we feel fortunate about that.”

Personal fouls inhibited Pippett more than any of her teammates. She played just over 28 minutes — the fewest of NIACC’s sophomore starters.

Pippett is a key cog in the Trojans’ offense. Martinez-Stewart said she and Pippett help initiate a lot of pick-and-roll action for NIACC.

The Trojans still found a way to be effective without Pippett on the floor. Martinez-Stewart said freshman Niamh O’Leary did a good job filling in while Pippett was on the bench.

“OK, we did lose our main post, but I felt like Niamh came in and filled in a great spot,” Martinez-Stewart said. “She did set the screen-and-roll still. She was still doing the same thing that Jackie was doing — rebounding. I feel like, since we knew Jackie was out, we needed to crash the boards … Even though Jackie was off the court, everybody knew we needed to step it up to fill in what she was doing.”

O’Leary played seven minutes on the contest and recorded two points and one rebound. Backup guard Keiara Anderson also helped the Trojans on the glass while Pippett was out of the game, racking up one defensive and four offensive rebounds.

Big picture

NIACC went 2-1 against DMACC in 2022-23. The Trojans picked up both their wins against the Bears at home.

NIACC beat DMACC, 65-48, on Dec. 3. Then, the Bears returned the favor, taking the Trojans down, 71-63.

Vaught said Wednesday marked the first time his team played a solid first quarter against DMACC. He added that the Bears jumped out to early leads in both of their regular season matchups with the Trojans.

“It’s a big one for us because that’s a good team,” Vaught said. “That’s a good outfit. Jocelyn (Kovarik) is a great coach. They won 18, 19 games this year. So, we feel good getting that win.”

The Trojans are now 19-11 overall and 9-7 in conference play. NIACC finished the regular season in fifth place in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

Up next

NIACC is going to travel to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids for the NJCAA Region XI Tournament Semifinals. NIACC will take on top-seeded Kirkwood — a reigning national champion — at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kirkwood (27-2 overall, 15-1 conference) beat NIACC by double digits twice during the regular season. The Eagles, however, will be without point guard Naya Haymon, who sustained an ACL injury on Feb. 25, according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette. Hayman was available for both of the Eagles’ regular season meetings with the Trojans.

“We’re excited to go to Kirkwood and take a shot at the national champs,” Vaught said. “We’re excited. I mean, they’re a good team, but the last time we played Iowa Western, we beat them. They didn’t the last time they played them. We’re confident we can go in there and really get after it. That’s our plan — two good days of practice, then head in there and see what we can do.”