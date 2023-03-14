Five basketball players from North Iowa Area Community College earned recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association on Tuesday.

Point guard Audrey Martinez-Stewart was named NJCAA Region XI Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Martinez-Stewart is the second Trojan to win the award since 2019-20, when forward Sierra Morrow received it.

Martinez-Stewart led the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in steals this year with 104. Martinez-Stewart ranks 11th in NIACC history for steals in a single season.

The sophomore also put up 10.4 points and six assists per game in 2022-23. Martinez-Stewart’s 158 total assists ranked first in the ICCAC this year.

The Minnesotan is third in NIACC’s history books in both career assists and steals. She put up 271 assists and 189 steals as a Trojan.

Forward Kourtney Manning, guard Kameron Jones and center Jackie Pippett also garnered NJCAA attention. Pippett and Manning were both named to the NJCAA Region XI women’s second team, and Jones made the third team.

Manning put up 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Her 202 total boards ranked second in the ICCAC this season. Manning was a first-team all-region honoree last year.

Pippett put up 10.6 points per game and was fifth in the ICCAC with 170 total rebounds. The sophomore from Ankeny also racked up 76 steals.

Jones ranked 10th in the ICCAC this season with 12.5 points per game. She also grabbed 136 boards and registered 60 assists.

Kirkwood Community College won every major honor in Region XI except for defensive player of the year. The Eagles’ Tasia Jordan, Kim Muhl and Demetria Prewitt claimed player, coach, and newcomer of the year honors, respectively.

NIACC men’s basketball player Myles Tucker made the NJCAA Region XI first team. The sophomore was one of eight players to earn the honor.

Tucker averaged an ICCAC-leading 19.7 points per game this season. He ranked second in the league in made 3-point field goal makes with 80.

Tucker scored 1,028 points and made 135 3-pointers during his two-year career at NIACC. He is 10th on the Trojan men’s basketball program’s all-time scoring list.

Tucker is the fourth NIACC men’s basketball player to make the NJCAA’s all-region team two times. The Trojans have had at least one men’s basketball player make an NJCAA all-region first team in each of the last five years.