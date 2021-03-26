Bluder: Hawkeyes need to keep running

If Iowa wants to run with the big dogs in college women’s basketball, coach Lisa Bluder believes the Hawkeyes must continue to run.
“If you start getting away from what you are, that’s when you get in trouble,’’ the Hawkeye coach said Thursday, hinting that Iowa plans to continue to push the pace in its Sweet 16 match-up against Connecticut on Saturday in San Antonio.
The noon game at the Alamodome pairs two of the top four scoring teams in the country.
The Hawkeyes have built their 20-9 record with a high-octane approach to offense, collecting an average of 86.6 points per game to trail only Maryland among NCAA Division I programs.
Top-ranked Connecticut is fourth in the nation in scoring with its average of 82.8 points per game, also preferring to play a brand of transition basketball that has led the Huskies to a 26-1 record.
Connecticut guard Christyn Williams welcomes the idea that Iowa may want to push the pace.
“We like playing that way,’’ Williams said. “If they want to run, we’ll run with them. We love transition, getting up and down the floor, and we’ll be right there with them if they want to play that way.’’
Bluder’s 21 Iowa teams have typically preferred to play an up-tempo brand of basketball.
She said earlier this week that that while that style may rarely leave the Hawkeyes among the defensive leaders in the Big Ten, she believes if Iowa has the personnel to play at that pace and play smartly at that pace then she will gladly give an opponent a few extra possessions to make it work.
This season, statistics illustrate her point.
The Hawkeyes rank in the top 20 nationally in 11 statistical categories, including leading the country in field goal percentage with a 51.6-percent shooting touch from the field.
In addition to ranking second in the country, Iowa is also third in assists and 3-point shooting percentage and ninth in 3-point baskets per game.
Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma understands Bluder’s reasoning.
Now in his 36th year as the Huskies’ coach, Auriemma arrived in San Antonio on Wednesday after completing a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for COVID-19 on March 14.
While that prevented him from coaching in his team’s first two NCAA tourney games, it also provided him with time to watch plenty of Connecticut’s potential future opponents play including the Hawkeyes.
“If I was Lisa, I wouldn’t change a thing if I had a team that runs the way hers does. They look like they could score 100 every night,’’ Auriemma said.
“When your work to get on this stage, you’ve got to be who you are. You can’t play one way for 28 games and then play a completely different game in the 29th game. If you change too much, the kids lose what got them to this point.’’
Iowa has reached the century mark twice this season and it has allowed 100 points in two games as well, both coming in losses to Maryland.
Bluder believes making smart decisions within the transition game has helped Iowa create efficient offensive performances.
The Hawkeyes’ shooting effort, led by Monika Czinano’s nation-leading 66.9-percent touch from the field, and the team’s 40.7-percent work from 3-point range are reflective of good shot selection.
Iowa’s turnover totals have also trended downward during the second half of the season, a byproduct of freshman point guard Caitlin Clark and her teammates getting accustomed to each other.
“We’re a young team and it took some time for the chemistry to come together,’’ Bluder said. “Caitlin has gotten comfortable with them and they are now expecting the passes that are coming their way.’’
That is all part of what makes Iowa’s offense work.
That has traditionally been what makes the Huskies’ game work at a high level as well.
“We’ve like transition basketball and that is what we are going to try to do. Iowa likes transition basketball and that is what they like to do,’’ Auriemma said.
“Some games, you go in hoping to keep a team 25 points under their average and there are some games you go in hoping to get 90 because you think that’s what it might take to win and that’s the way it is.’’