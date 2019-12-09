Despite some strong teams over the past three seasons, one thorn for the Clear Lake girls basketball team has been Mason City.
Clear Lake's Kaitlyn VanderPloeg attempts to block the shot of Mason City's Ali Rood during the second half of the Lions' victory over the Mohawks on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
The Lions, who started this season 3-0, were 60-12 over the last three years, but three of those losses were to the Mohawks.
On Monday, the two teams played another close game in their annual battle, and after a pair of Anna Deets free throws with less than a minute remaining gave the Mohawks a one-point lead, it looked like a Clear Lake win would again prove elusive.
The Lions, though, responded with the final eight points of the contest to pull out a 71-64 win against the previously unbeaten Mohawks."
“What I liked was how the girls responded,” Clear Lake coach Bart Smith said. “We finished well.”
As a team known for its defense, the Lions proved to be particularly efficient at the offensive end.
Sara Faber scored 18 of her team-high 26 points in a second half that saw her go 5-for-7 from the floor.
Sharp-shooting guard Darby Dodd was 6-for-8 on three-point shots and finished with 22.
The Lions were also 23-of-27 from the free-throw line, with both Faber and Dodd nailing four apiece in the waning seconds.
Clear Lake's Sara Faber drives to the basket in the second half of the Lions' win over the Mohawks on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
×
Membership Sale Advisory! Subscribe or log in to keep reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
“We are almost there,” Faber said. “This year, it seems like we have all of the pieces.”
For the Mohawks, it was a tough loss after fighting back from a 12-point third quarter deficit to take a brief lead late.
Clear Lake’s defense limited the Mohawks to just 25 percent shooting in the fourth quarter.
“Give all sorts of credit to Clear Lake, they earned the win,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said. “But this was a really good game for both of us. It will be about what we do from here.”
Anna Deets poured in 29 points – including 22 in the second half – to pace the Mohawks.
Jaeda Whitner added nine and Ali Rood eight.
Mason City's Anna Deets loses the ball as she is fouled late in the game on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake (4-0) returns to conference action on Friday when it travels to Iowa Falls-Alden.
Mason City (4-1) heads to West Des Moines Valley on Friday.
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-4
Clear Lake defenders look for a rebound on a Mason City shot on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-1
Clear Lake's Kaitlyn VanderPloeg attempts to block the shot of Mason City's Ali Rood during the second half of the Lions' victory over the Mohawks on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-2
Clear Lake's Sara Faber drives to the basket in the second half of the Lions' win over the Mohawks on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-3
Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley heads to the basket after getting by Mason City's Sami Miller and Emma Hollander on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-5
Mason City's Briel Jones drives to the basket against Clear Lake's Julie Merfeld on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-6
Clear Lake's Sara Faber attempts a floater over Mason City's Emma Hollander on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-7
Mason City's Hannah Thomas is fouled by a Clear Lake defender on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-8
Mason City's Anna Deets loses the ball as she is fouled late in the game on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-9
Clear Lake's Julia Merfeld is guarded by Mason City's Ali Rood on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-10
Clear Lake's Zoe Fasbender attempts to go inside against Mason City on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-11
Clear Lake's Kaitlyn VanderPloeg grabs a rebound against Mason City in a girls basketball game in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-12
Mason City's Anna Deets shoots a 3-pointer against Clear Lake on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Clear Lake vs. Mason City girls basketball-13
Clear Lake defenders try to get the ball out of the hands of Mason City's Anna Deets on Monday night in Mason City.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.