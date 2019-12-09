{{featured_button_text}}

Despite some strong teams over the past three seasons, one thorn for the Clear Lake girls basketball team has been Mason City.

Clear Lake's Kaitlyn VanderPloeg attempts to block the shot of Mason City's Ali Rood during the second half of the Lions' victory over the Mohawks on Monday night in Mason City.

The Lions, who started this season 3-0, were 60-12 over the last three years, but three of those losses were to the Mohawks.

On Monday, the two teams played another close game in their annual battle, and after a pair of Anna Deets free throws with less than a minute remaining gave the Mohawks a one-point lead, it looked like a Clear Lake win would again prove elusive.

The Lions, though, responded with the final eight points of the contest to pull out a 71-64 win against the previously unbeaten Mohawks."

“What I liked was how the girls responded,” Clear Lake coach Bart Smith said. “We finished well.”

As a team known for its defense, the Lions proved to be particularly efficient at the offensive end.

Sara Faber scored 18 of her team-high 26 points in a second half that saw her go 5-for-7 from the floor.

Sharp-shooting guard Darby Dodd was 6-for-8 on three-point shots and finished with 22.

The Lions were also 23-of-27 from the free-throw line, with both Faber and Dodd nailing four apiece in the waning seconds.

Clear Lake's Sara Faber drives to the basket in the second half of the Lions' win over the Mohawks on Monday night in Mason City.

“We are almost there,” Faber said. “This year, it seems like we have all of the pieces.”

For the Mohawks, it was a tough loss after fighting back from a 12-point third quarter deficit to take a brief lead late.

Clear Lake’s defense limited the Mohawks to just 25 percent shooting in the fourth quarter.

“Give all sorts of credit to Clear Lake, they earned the win,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said. “But this was a really good game for both of us. It will be about what we do from here.”

Anna Deets poured in 29 points – including 22 in the second half – to pace the Mohawks.

Jaeda Whitner added nine and Ali Rood eight.

Mason City's Anna Deets loses the ball as she is fouled late in the game on Monday night in Mason City.

Clear Lake (4-0) returns to conference action on Friday when it travels to Iowa Falls-Alden.

Mason City (4-1) heads to West Des Moines Valley on Friday.

