Clear Lake boys basketball coach Jeremey Ainley learned something important about his Lions team on Monday.
Mason City built a 16-point advantage over the Lions midway through the third quarter and was on the verge of putting Clear Lake away, but the Lions stormed back with a 29-10 run over the final 12 minutes to pull out an improbable 67-64 win.
“We talked about heart at halftime,” Ainley said. “We told them to play as hard as they can.”
For much of the game, the taller Lions were stymied by a smaller, quicker Mason City lineup that forced 16 turnovers through the first three quarters.
The Mohawks took a six-point lead into the intermission and opened the third quarter with a 16-6 run, but then the shots stopped falling, and for Clear Lake, the inside game took over.
Andrew Formanek, the Lions 6-foot-6 junior forward, took over inside against a Mason City team with no player taller than 6-3.
Formanek finished with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, including 14 points in the Lions’ rally.
“I knew I was taking on a bigger role this year,” Formanek said. “I just trust my teammates and my game.”
Formanek averaged 7.4 points per game a season ago.
Membership Sale Advisory! Subscribe or log in to keep reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.