Clear Lake boys basketball coach Jeremey Ainley learned something important about his Lions team on Monday.

Clear Lake junior Andrew Formanek gets ready to put up a shot in the first half of the Lions' boys basketball game at Mason City on Monday.

Mason City built a 16-point advantage over the Lions midway through the third quarter and was on the verge of putting Clear Lake away, but the Lions stormed back with a 29-10 run over the final 12 minutes to pull out an improbable 67-64 win.

“We talked about heart at halftime,” Ainley said. “We told them to play as hard as they can.”

For much of the game, the taller Lions were stymied by a smaller, quicker Mason City lineup that forced 16 turnovers through the first three quarters.

The Mohawks took a six-point lead into the intermission and opened the third quarter with a 16-6 run, but then the shots stopped falling, and for Clear Lake, the inside game took over.

Andrew Formanek, the Lions 6-foot-6 junior forward, took over inside against a Mason City team with no player taller than 6-3.

Formanek finished with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, including 14 points in the Lions’ rally.

Mason City junior Corey Miner gets through three Clear Lake defenders for a basket in the first half Monday at Mason City.

“I knew I was taking on a bigger role this year,” Formanek said. “I just trust my teammates and my game.”

Formanek averaged 7.4 points per game a season ago.

Jack Barragy also game up big for the Lions with a trio of second-half three-pointers and 13 total points.

Carson Toebe added 11.

While the Clear Lake defense was key in the second half, the Mohawks hurt themselves by missing nine free throws in the second half.

Jeff Skogen and Corey Miner combined for 40 points for Mason City.

Austin Richardson added nine.

Mason City's Avery Mellman is greeted near the basket by Clear Lake's Carson Toebe in Monday night's boys basketball game in Mason City.

“So far, we have been outsized at every position in each game,” Mason City coach Nick Trask said. “The guys played tough, but tonight we found out a few of our weaknesses.”

Clear Lake (3-1) travels to Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday as it returns to North Central Conference play.

Mason City (2-1) is at West Des Moines Valley on Friday.

