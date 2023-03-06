DES MOINES – It was an emotional rollercoaster of a weekend and Jadda Buckley loved every second of it.

Saturday night, the former Mason City girls’ basketball great was inducted into the IGHSAU Basketball Hall of Fame prior to the Class 1A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena.

“It has been such an honor and has brought back so many memories," Buckley said. “An emotional rollercoaster…good tears. Just very, very honored.”

The 2013 graduate led Mason City to three state tournaments during her time. Buckley finished her prep career with 1,146 points, 374 assists and 259 steals. She ranks behind only Megan Meyer, Erin Richards and Mackenzie Meyer in career scoring at Mason City.

As she stood at center court Saturday, Buckley admits a wave of flashbacks hit her, the biggest was from her sophomore year when she made two free throws with three seconds left to lift Mason City to its first state tournament in a 33-31 win over Waterloo West in a regional final in Clarksville.

“That was the game we finally made it to state,” Buckley said. “I was thinking about how we had such an amazing team. It was a great group of girls, great coaches…we just had fun. I was thinking back to how much we just enjoyed the game.”

In addition to the 2011 state tournament, Buckley led Mason City back to the Well in 2012 and to the 2013 state semifinals. She was an all-state selection all four of her high school seasons and was a first teamer twice.

Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said in this year’s state tournament program Buckley earned ever honor she ever received.

“She was always trying to get better in everything she was doing,” Klaahsen was quoted in the article. “She put in an incredible amount of time and worked at it. I think everybody who saw her as a great athlete didn’t see the behind-the-scenes things she did to get better. Her work ethic was off the charts.”

Buckley went on to start for four seasons at Iowa State, a school she committed to prior to the start of her junior season in 2011. She recorded 1,196 points and dished out 456 assists while making an incredible .867 of her free throw attempts.

Buckley was recalling everything basketball did for her during her induction to the crowd Saturday.

“It felt good,” said Buckley who now works for Intuitive Surgical, a company that makes robotic surgical equipment and is based out of Sunnyvale, California. “I haven’t been on a court in a while. I haven’t been back to Wells Fargo … just a rush of emotion.

“Again, super happy. I couldn’t have done with without all the coaches and teammates that impacted me throughout my career. Honestly all the honor goes to those folks.

“This is a huge honor, and I’m glad to represent Mason City one last time.”